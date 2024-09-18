Why Lane Kiffin Should Take the Florida Job (If Open): It Would Be a Step Up from Ole Miss
Mississippi State's biggest rival might catch a break if Florida - the Bulldogs' opponent this week - if it eventually fires head coach Billy Napier.
Lane Kiffin has done an excellent job at Ole Miss since arriving in 2020. Now, when a job is open or will be open soon, Kiffin's name is automatically thrown into the mix.
The Florida job is all but open as Napier - at least he's on the hottest of hot seats - is struggling mightily, and Kiffin is a hot name mentioned for the Gators. The former Tennessee head coach also coached at Florida Atlantic after his stink as the Alabama offensive coordinator.
He is familiar with the area, but some say the move to Florida would be lateral. Wrong. If the sentiment is that the Ole Miss job is better because expectations are lower and it is not the pressure cooker Florida is, then that is understandable.
However, saying Florida is on par with Ole Miss in terms of national power is ridiculous because everything Kiffin does at Ole Miss is the first time the program has done it since the 1960s.
Kiffin made Ole Miss a playoff contender, but Florida football has had national success with multiple coaches.
Florida is perhaps the most talent-rich state in the country, and the program recruits itself. Everything Ole Miss is comes from Kiffin. The Rebels have reached unprecedented heights, but they have seen the mountaintop in Florida.
Kiffin may not leave for Florida, but saying it is a lateral move from Ole Miss is wrong. Kiffin has built Ole Miss into a playoff contender, but if he wants to win a national title, he will go to Florida.
