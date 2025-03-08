Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State’s Heartbreaking Loss at Arkansas: Social Media Buzzes with Reactions

Bulldogs will enter the SEC Tournament almost certainly unranked

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-92.
Mar 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward RJ Melendez (22) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-92. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State men's basketball has had an up and down season and on Saturday, had an up and down game to close out the regular season at Arkansas. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that roller coaster ride ended with another drop.

The Bulldogs had to scratch and claw its way back into the game after trailing by as many as 16 points near the halfway mark of the second half. It did so and more, eventually taking the lead, and after Jonas Aidoo made just one of two Arkansas free throws with 11 seconds to play, Mississippi State had a chance to pull off the victory.

Riley Kugel and RJ Melendez both missed shots in the final moments and the Bulldogs fell, 93-92.

Social media reacted to the wild game in Fayetteville as it happened. Below are some of the best posts during and right after the game.

Heartbreaker for Mississippi State

John Calipari Owns Mississippi State

Is Mississippi State an NCAA Tournament Lock?

Not the Best of Finishes for Mississippi State

Arkansas Likely Clinched an NCAA Tournament Berth with Win

More Frustration in Mississippi State Land

Box Score Look at Frustrating Loss

Frustrating Times in Starkville

A Solution for State Fans

Mississippi State Roller Coaster Continues...

