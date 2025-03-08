Mississippi State’s Heartbreaking Loss at Arkansas: Social Media Buzzes with Reactions
Mississippi State men's basketball has had an up and down season and on Saturday, had an up and down game to close out the regular season at Arkansas. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that roller coaster ride ended with another drop.
The Bulldogs had to scratch and claw its way back into the game after trailing by as many as 16 points near the halfway mark of the second half. It did so and more, eventually taking the lead, and after Jonas Aidoo made just one of two Arkansas free throws with 11 seconds to play, Mississippi State had a chance to pull off the victory.
Riley Kugel and RJ Melendez both missed shots in the final moments and the Bulldogs fell, 93-92.
Social media reacted to the wild game in Fayetteville as it happened. Below are some of the best posts during and right after the game.