Three Bulldogs Enter the Transfer Portal
The college football transfer portal opened on Wednesday, and to no surprise a few Mississippi State Bulldogs jumped in.
Offensive lineman JaCorey Whitted, offensive tackle Jesse Ramil, and quarterback Jake Weir could all potentially return, but for now they're out there in the free agency market.
Ramil, a terrific offensive tackle prospect, came into Starkville from James Madison where he started 12 games last season at left tackle for the Dukes. The 6-5, 300-pounder came into spring camp as a decent option to help out the depth, but now he chose to dive back into the portal.
Weir was great in the classroom as a three-time part of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, but in four seasons he didn't see the field. The 6-2, 210-pounder was a good get for the program as a test-out prospect, but he'll likely move to an FCS school where he'll get a chance to start.
Whitted will be the interesting call in the portal. He spurned other top SEC schools to come to Mississippi State as a very big, very physical tight end. After bulking up to 280 pounds. on his 6-6 frame, he became an offensive line prospect to work at one of the tackle spots.
Considering the Bulldogs need options for the offensive line, this isn't great, but Whitted is still a work in progress.
The transfer portal just opened. Mississippi State will come up with its share of replacements, and it'll lose a few more parts during the process. Losing these three isn't a plus, but it means the Bulldogs will go get others to fill in the gaps.