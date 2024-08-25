5-Star Missouri QB Commit Had an Impressive Season Opener; The Buzz, Aug. 25, 2024
The pads are coming out, plans are being laid and footballs are being thrown once more. It's finally time for the new season. For some, its their final season before a big change.
Missouri football's first commit from the class of 2025 is heading into his final season before he makes the more to collegiate football. One game in, Missouri's future quarterback Matt Zollers is already proving his worth and just how valuable his choice to bring his talents to the Tigers will be.
Zollers set the tone for the rest of the highly ranked recruits for the 2025 class so far, showing that the future will be bright in Columbia. He chose the Missouri over Georgia, as well as his home state teams of Penn State and Pittsburgh.
To start off his senior season, Zollers led his Spring-Ford Rams to a 31-14 win on the road in an impressive performance.
Today's Schedule
Volleyball: Missouri vs Omaha (Exhibition), noon
Women's Soccer: Missouri (1-1-1) vs Saint Louis (0-0-2) , 7 p.m. - Watch on SEC Network + , Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri football products have been producing in the NFL preseason. Linebacker Ty'ron Hopper continued to have a good camp with the Green Bay Packers. Against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Hopper recorded five tackles on Saturday, four of which were solo and one for loss. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw put up three tackles in the Detroit Lions win over the Steelers.
• Kirk Herbstreit predicted Missouri as the No. 7 seed in the College Football Playoffs, with their first postseason contest being at home against a No. 10 seed Florida State.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
4 days
More from MissouriOnSI:
What Was Learned from Drinkwitz, Captains' 2024 Season Preview Interviews
WATCH: X Factors for Mizzou Football in 2024, Looking Ahead to Week 1: All Things Mizzou
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter