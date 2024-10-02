Brady Cook Reveals Ways Mizzou Preps for Noise; The Buzz, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
For the first time of the 2024 season, the Missouri Tigers will have to head on the road for their Week 6 matchup — and it won't be an easy one.
Missouri will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies inside Kyle Field, one of college football's toughest atmospheres. It'll be a tough challenge for it to communicate in such a noise-filled environment, but quarterback Brady Cook and the rest of the Tigers have done plenty of noise preparation since before the year even began.
"In my opinion, the noise in practice is actually louder," Cook said. "They put these big speakers pretty much two feet right behind me ... you can't hear anything."
Missouri has conducted constant reps in practice under noise simulations, and with their close proximity to the players, it might have more of an impact than actual crowds in real games. The Texas A&M crowd will be tough to block out, but it's done as much preparation on the issue as it can.
"As long as we can stay dialed in when we're out there and we're not letting it distract us ... the noise is the noise, but you score points, they'll quiet down," Cook said.
The Tigers communication practice will be put to the test on at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Today's Schedule
- Women's golf vs Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- Former Mizzou Director of Athletics Mike Alden received the Homer Rice Award — a high honor for former ADs.
- Mizzou men's basketball reveals early media day photos:
