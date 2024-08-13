Carolina Panthers Cut Harrison Mevis, The Buzz, August 13, 2024
After completing his senior year with the Missouri Tigers, Harrison Mevis has fought for a chance on the Carolina Panthers since signing as an undrafted free agent. Just yesterday, his time with the franchise ended after news broke he was officially released.
Eddy Pineiro beat out the Mevis as the Panthers sole kicker on the roster, so now, he'll have to look elsewhere to get a crack at an NFL roster. His strong leg made waves around Carolina, and other teams could certainly add that to their arsenal.
Mevis is coming off a successful 2023 campaign, where he completed 97.8% of his extra point attempts and 80% of his field goals. The highlight of his season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, where he completed a 61-yard field goal to give Missouri the win as time expired.
Losing a roster spot is a tough blow for the "Thiccer Kicker", but his goal of becoming a NFL starting kicker isn't stopping now.
Did You Notice?
- During the Denver Broncos and Indianpolis Colts preseason matchup, former Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine came up big with an interception on a two-point conversion attempt.
- In that same game, former Tiger running back Tyler Badie brought an 11-yard touchdown to the endzone.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
16 days.
