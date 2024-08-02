2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Safeties
The Missouri Tigers safety room was naturally an area of emphasis this offseason for new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, who has coached safeties for each of the last nine seasons.
This spring, Batoon mentioned communication as an area he wanted his safeties to improve on to contain explosive plays.
Early on in the season, Batoon could be workshopping exactly what role each of his safeties play. Returning starters Daylan Carnell and Joseph Charleston both bring plenty of experience and reliability but it could be a rotating door behind them on the depth chart.
The most significant loss the safety room incurred this offseason was J.C. Carlies, a three-year starter for Missouri who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. Charleston and Carnell will have to replace his production and leadership.
Here's an early look at the new Missouri safety room.
2024 Missouri Safeties
STAR:
1. Daylan Carnell
2. Phillip Roche
Free Safety:
1. Joseph Charleston
2. Tre'Vez Johnson
3. Sidney Williams
4. Trajen Greco
Strong Safety:
1.Marvin Burks
2. Phillip Roche
3. Caleb Flagg
Star
Daylan Carnell | Jr. | 6-2 | 218
Carnell excelled at the star position, a linebacker/safety hyrbid, in 2023. Patrolling the middle of the field, Carnell recoreded 51 tackles, including six for a loss. He sealed the deal in Missouri's blowout over Tennesee in week 11 with a interception he returned 38 yards for a touchdown
That coffin-nailing interception for Carnell showed growth for the former four-star prospect in his football intelligence and ability to read plays. Carnell recognized that the Volunteers were running the same route concept on multiple 3rd-and-medium situations, allowing him to jump out in front of the receiver and snag the ball.
Carnell will be expected to continue his growth in play recognition as well as his leadership and communication skills this season. With Ty'Ron Hopper, Chad Bailey, and Carlies out of the picture, Carnell is one of the most experienced players over the middle of the field for Missouri.
Phillip Roche | So. | 5-10 | 191
Phillip Roche was arrested Monday, July 29 in Columbia for failing to appear in court on three separate warrants. He had been charged with three Class B misdemeanors for exceeding the speed limit by over 20 miles per hour. He was released and present at Missouri's Tuesday morning practice but it is unclear whether the team will suspend him.
Roche played primarily on special teams in 2023 and will likely be an important depth piece this season but his role obviously hinges on his discipline Missouri makes him serve.
Free Safety
Joseph Charleston | Sr. | 6-0 | 195
The most experienced player on the Missouri backend, Charleston will be a crucial member of the defense this season. He's started in 25 out of 26 games for Missouri since transferring from Clemson ahead of the 2022 season.
He'll be a steady force in the secondary again this year after recording 61 total tackles and four pass breakups.
Tre'Vez Johnson | Sr. | 5-10 | 195
After transferring from Florida, Tre'Vez Johnson was an exciting player to watch in his 13 appearances in three starts in 2023. He can be rotated in as a third safety and also experience at the star position from his time with the Gators.
SIdney Williams | Sr. | 6-0 | 188
After transferring from Florida State, Sidney Williams was a valuable depth piece, appearing in all 13 games for Missouri in 2023. With his experience, he'll likely be a primary backup at both safety positions as well as at star.
Trajen Greco | Fr. | 6-0 | 180
Trajen Greco, a four-star prospect, has versatility to play both cornerback and safety. Greco has impressive athleticism but probably won't see the field much in his true freshman season. He'll likely have to bulk up a bit to be an efficient tackler. A year in a SEC strength program will serve him well.
Strong Safety
Marvin Burks Jr. | So. | 6-1 | 201
Marvin Burks Jr. was one of Missouri's most impressive true freshmen last season, appearing in all 13 games. Due to injury, he saw significant playing time in week 4 against Memphis in his hometown of St. Louis. He can play close to the line as a run defender and should see an expanded role this season after backing up Carlies last year.
Caleb Flagg | So. | 5-10 | 180
Transferring in with his brother Corey Flagg, Caleb Flagg was one of Missouri's top performers during the spring after transferring in from Houston Christian. He won defensive MVP in the spring scrimmage after snagging an interception in the game. According to running backs coach Curtis Luper, Flagg had 7-8 interceptions during the Tigers' 12 spring practices. Flagg might only play special teams this season but he does bring in two years of expereince at safety from Houston Christian.
