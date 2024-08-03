Cody Schrader's Impressive Training Camp Boding Well for Roster Spot: The Buzz, August 3, 2024
For Missouri fans that have followed Cody Schrader since his arrival in 2022 as a walk-on from Truman State, the waves he's making in the San Fransisco 49ers training camp is anything but a shock.
The running back has consistency gone through adversity in his career. He did it with the Tigers, and seems to be doing the same at the NFL stage as an undrafted free agent. Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI went as far as to say he was the "top rookie" in training camp.
Schrader's NFL dreams seem to have a positive outlook, especially if he can take his strong play into preseason action. Coming off a 2023 season as the No. 3 leading rusher in college football, falling out of the draft likely will be a decision many teams regret.
Did You Notice?
- Former Missouri outfielder Kameron Misner received a call up to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday after posting an .802 OPS and 15 homers in Triple-A. He made his debut on Friday, receiving one at-bat against the Houston Astros.
- Former Missouri track and field athlete Karissa Schweizer advanced to the women's 5000m final at the Paris Olympics. The final will take place on Monday.
- Former Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw grabbed his third pick of training camp for the Detroit Lions.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
26 days
More from Missouri on SI:
2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Safeties
2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Cornerbacks
2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Linebackers and EDGE Rushers
3-Star 2026 Safety Includes Missouri and Others in Final Five Schools
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter