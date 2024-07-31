2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Linebackers and EDGE Rushers
One of the pillars of the Missouri Tigers "Death Row" defense is confusing, harassing and hitting the quarterback. Responsible for most of that for Missouri will be newcomers through the portal and incoming freshmen.
The loss of edge rusher Darius Robinson, now in the NFL, will undoubtedly be felt both on the field and from a leadership perspective. Senior Johnny Walker Jr. will have to fill in most of the void he left on the end of the line.
But, despite the loss of Robinson, the Missouri pass rushing group will still be flexible this season. Transfer additions Zion Young (Michigan State), Eddie Kelly (Georgia Tech) and Darris Smtih (Georgia) are all versatile pieces.
The linebacker group will also include the addition of a new role with the joker position, a smaller edge rusher who will also frequently drop back in pass coverage. With the athletiscm of Smith and the agility of Walker Jr., the Tigers certainly have the personel to do it.
There will be some overlap on the depth chart for Missouri at weakside and middle linebacker, with transfers Corey Flagg Jr. (Miami) and Khalil Jacobs (South Alabama) having versatility in the front seven.
It's impossible to really know how the personel will be deployed under new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, but here's an early preview at the Missouri edge rusher and linebacker room.
Edge:
1. Zion Young
2. Joe Moore
3. Eddie Kelly
4. Williams Nwaneri
Joker:
1. Johnny Walker Jr.
2. Darris Smith
Weakside Linebacker:
1. Tristan Newsom
2. Brayshawn Littlejohn
Edge
The depth chart at edge rusher should be relatively fluid throughout the season. Young and Joe Moore will likely get the two starting nods early on due to their experience but that could quickly change. Kelly has shown flashes in his two-year career but only has nine career starts to his name. Williams Nwaneri is one of the highest ranked recruits in Missouri history but will still need to earn his time on the field.
Zion Young | Jr. | 6-6 | 265
Young, ranked by a thre-star transfer by 247Sports, brings two years worth of experience over from Michigan State. In 20 appearances, he recorded 47 tackles, 6.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He can chase runners down and could also receive some time in the joker role.
Joe Moore | Sr. | 6-2 | 248
Moore is Missouri's only returning player in this group, transferring from Arizona State ahead of the 2023 season. He'll likely step into an elevated role this season after only recording 13 total tackles last season.
He will likely be used primarily on passing downs, the same role he played at Arizona State.
Eddie Kelly | Jr. | 6-4 | 278
Kelly has an impressive combination of size, speed and power that could make him an every down player for the Missouri defense.
At Georgia Tech, Kelly saw playing time in 10 games, recording 37 tackles and used his height to swat down two passes. He recorded a career high with nine tackles against Clemson.
Williams Nwnaneri | Fr. | 6-6 | 257
Don't expect Nwaneri, ranked in the top 10 in the Class of 2024 by most recruiting sites, to instantly be a starter for Missouri. He'll receive opportunities early on but will have to make the most of them to step into a starting role.
The Missouri coaching staff is remaining patient with the Kansas City area product.
"I just need him to make sure his shoes are tied and he's taped up ready to go," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said ahead of fall camp. "He's plenty talented enough. The key for us is to not put too many expectations on him, just let him learn the standard of how we operate on a day to day basis. When it's his opportunity, he'll take advantage of it."
Joker
Johnny Walker Jr. | Sr. | 6-3 | 255
Walker started alongside Robinson last season and grew throughout the season but will have to continue to mature to avoid discipline penalties that were a common issue last season. He recored 43 total tackles, 9.5 for a loss and five sacks in 2023.
He'll likely be the leading candidate for the joker position with his agility to follow running backs out of the backfield and tight ends off of the line of scrimmage.
Darris Smith | Jr. | 6-5 | 240
After transferring from Georgia, Smith was one of the most impressive performers during spring practices.
“Darris Smith shined bright in the spring game,” Drinkwitz said in March, “and he's really flashed that way for us all spring.”
Smith didn't see much playing time on stacked Georgia defenses in the first two years of his career, only recording nine total tackles in his career. Expect him to share joker duties with Walker throughout the season.
Weakside Linebacker
Tristan Newsom | Sr. | 6-2 | 222
Newsom is a returning contributor for the Tigers after seeing action in all 13 games last season, recording 52 total tackles, including seven for a loss. Due to injuries to Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey, Newsom started in the final three games for Missouri last season.
Brayshawn Littlejohn | R-Fr. | 6-0 | 213
He only appeared on special teams during his redshirt season, but Littlejohn should see an expanded role this upcoming season. He was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school and the No. 25 player in South Carolina.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Football Position Previews: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Tackle | Inside Linebacker
Five Things Learned from Eli Drinkwitz Ahead of Mizzou's Fall Practices
All Things Mizzou Podcast: Previewing Mizzou Football Fall Camp