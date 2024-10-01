Ffion Tynan Leads Missouri Women's Golf: The Buzz, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024
Missouri women's golf currently sits at No. 6 overall at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, with senior Ffion Tynan sitting at No. 4 overall in the individual standings with a score of three-under-par.
At the top of the team leaderboard sits the Arkansas Razorbacks with a score of nine-under-par. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are seven shots away in second place, with the Kansas State Wildcats two shots behind in third.
The Tigers will have a long ways to go to get to the top of the leaderboard, with a team score of 12-over-par, sitting 21 shots back of the lead.
In case you missed it...
Missouri 4-star football commit Jack Lange reacts to the most recent addition to the Tigers 2025 recruiting class, 3-star tight end Dakotah Terrell. Lange is one of the highest commits in the Tigers 2025 class.
Missouri wresting is hosting a lunch via reservation, featuring guest speakers.
Today's Schedule
- Men's Golf at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., Live Stats
- Women's Golf at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., Live Stats
Missouri mens golf finds themselves far down the leaderboard at No. 10 overall in team standings, with their highest current athlete at No. 25 from Veikka Viskari.
Mizzou Results
Nothing today.
