Mizzou Central

Former Missouri Wrestler and MMA Star Ben Askren Hospitalized: The Buzz, Monday, June 9, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Izabelle Cool

Olympian Ben Askren points to the crowd as he enters the mat to face fellow Olympian and New Jersey native Jordan Burroughs (not pictured) during the Beat the Streets \"Grapple at the Garden\" on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. Grapple At The Garden
Olympian Ben Askren points to the crowd as he enters the mat to face fellow Olympian and New Jersey native Jordan Burroughs (not pictured) during the Beat the Streets \"Grapple at the Garden\" on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. Grapple At The Garden / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

Former Missouri wrestler Ben Askren was hospitalized this weekend with severe pneumonia, his wife, Amy Askren, announced on Facebook.

You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something. He developed severe pneumonia which came on very...

Posted by Amy Askren on Saturday, June 7, 2025

As of now, there has been no update from the Askren family other than to continue to keep him in the community's thoughts and prayers.

Askren is currently the co-founder of Askren Wrestling Academy (AWA) in Wisconsin. The academy is dedicated to helping wrestlers compete at the collegiate and international levels. Recently, AWA has been recognized as a Regional Training Center for USA Wrestling, and in April of this year, one of its wrestlers, Evan Wick, won the 2025 US Open championship in the 79 kg weight class.

At Missouri, Askren was undefeated in his junior and senior years, with a combined record of 87-0. He also won back-to-back NCAA Championships at 174 pounds in 2006 and 2007, while finishing as runner-up in 2004 and 2005. At the end of his career with the Tigers, Askren was the most decorated wrestler in MU history by being the first four-time all-American and received the Dan Hodge Trophy twice, the second wrestler in NCAA history to do so.

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:

80 days.

Did you notice?

  • "I can't wait to see what he does. I saw him in rookie minicamp doing a lot of things," said Bears' wide receiver DJ Moore on Luther Burden via Bears Wire.
A man in a blue football jersey warms up on a football field.
May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III warms up during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
  • Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis and the Birmingham Stallions lost in the UFL Conference Championship game. Below are his final stats for this season.
A photo of football players stats.
UFL
  • Missouri football target PJ MacFarlane has announced that he has committed to Indiana. MacFarlane was set to take an official visit to Missouri June 20-22.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back [to Kirkwood], to make a change because anytime I have a chance to help the youth to understand the difficulties they’re going through, I’m all for it. The fact that I’ve walked the same streets and lived in the same houses as some of these students is good, because it’s always good to be someone a kid can relate to.

Jeremy Maclin

Check out our social media:

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Who is the New 'Face of the Program' for Mizzou Football?: The Extra Point
Mizzou AD Laird Veatch Reacts to House v. NCAA Settlement
Ranking the 3 Best Offensive Lines Mizzou Faces in 2025

Published
Izabelle Cool
IZABELLE COOL

Izabelle is a master’s candidate at the University of Tennessee studying Sports Management. She received her Bachelor of Journalism with an emphasis in Sports Broadcast from the University of Missouri in 2024. She has been covering wrestling for Missouri On SI since 2023 and has covered wrestling for the Ohio State Buckeyes On SI and Iowa Hawkeyes On SI since 2024. Additionally, Izabelle has covered various Olympic sports, including track and field, soccer, and tennis, since 2021 with other outlets.

Home/All Things Mizzou