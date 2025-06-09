Former Missouri Wrestler and MMA Star Ben Askren Hospitalized: The Buzz, Monday, June 9, 2025
Former Missouri wrestler Ben Askren was hospitalized this weekend with severe pneumonia, his wife, Amy Askren, announced on Facebook.
As of now, there has been no update from the Askren family other than to continue to keep him in the community's thoughts and prayers.
Askren is currently the co-founder of Askren Wrestling Academy (AWA) in Wisconsin. The academy is dedicated to helping wrestlers compete at the collegiate and international levels. Recently, AWA has been recognized as a Regional Training Center for USA Wrestling, and in April of this year, one of its wrestlers, Evan Wick, won the 2025 US Open championship in the 79 kg weight class.
At Missouri, Askren was undefeated in his junior and senior years, with a combined record of 87-0. He also won back-to-back NCAA Championships at 174 pounds in 2006 and 2007, while finishing as runner-up in 2004 and 2005. At the end of his career with the Tigers, Askren was the most decorated wrestler in MU history by being the first four-time all-American and received the Dan Hodge Trophy twice, the second wrestler in NCAA history to do so.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
80 days.
- "I can't wait to see what he does. I saw him in rookie minicamp doing a lot of things," said Bears' wide receiver DJ Moore on Luther Burden via Bears Wire.
- Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis and the Birmingham Stallions lost in the UFL Conference Championship game. Below are his final stats for this season.
- Missouri football target PJ MacFarlane has announced that he has committed to Indiana. MacFarlane was set to take an official visit to Missouri June 20-22.
That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back [to Kirkwood], to make a change because anytime I have a chance to help the youth to understand the difficulties they’re going through, I’m all for it. The fact that I’ve walked the same streets and lived in the same houses as some of these students is good, because it’s always good to be someone a kid can relate to.- Jeremy Maclin
