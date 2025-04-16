Former Mizzou QB Re-Enters Transfer Portal; The Buzz, Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Jake Garcia, who spent only a season with the Tigers, is back in the transfer portal, per reports. After missing out on earning the starting spot during the 2023 season, Garcia waited the year out and eventually entered the transfer portal, committing to East Carolina.
Garcia struggled with the Pirates in the AAC this season, throwing eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions on top of 1,426 yards. He bounced around with the starter along with Michigan State transfer Katin Houser.
The Whitler, California native started his football career with the Miami Hurricane, throwing for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in his sophomore season in Coral Gables. He played sparingly during his freshman season there.
Garcia was initially brought in to compete with Brady Cook and Sam Horn in Missouri's quarterback room. In hindsight, the transfer doesn't make much sense. At the time, there was definite uncertainty at the quarterback spot. It is a move, to an extent, that made sense at the time.
Today's Schedule
- Women's golf at the SEC championship, all day in Belleair, Florida, Live Results
- Tennis at the SEC championship, all day in Auburn, Florida, Live Stats, Watch
Yesterday's Results
- Women's golf at the SEC championship, currently in 14th place after Day 2
- Men's golf finished eighth at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship.
- Softball took home a 10-2 win over SIU-Edwardsville at home.
- Baseball defeated Missouri State 10-9.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri women's basketball assistant Jasmine James has taken a new job at Tulsa doing in the same assistant role.
- Missouri defensive line coach Brian Early sends a farewell message to edge transfer Eddie Kelly Jr.:
