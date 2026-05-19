Breaking Down Tajh Overton's Possible Impact with Mizzou

Missouri's defensive tackle room has been quite the productive unit in recent seasons, producing high-quality starters year in and year out.

Some of those starters, like Chris McClellan and Kristian Williams, made their way to the NFL — McClellan in 2026 and Williams in 2025. Ahead of the 2026 season, the defensive tackle group is littered with talent set to take on career-largest roles as returners and transfers climb their way up the depth chart.

Among that group of returners and transfers is the lone defensive tackle freshman in Missouri's incoming 2026 freshman class, Tajh Overton.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI has been and will be breaking down each member of Missouri football's incoming freshmen class, detailing their skills, background and potential career paths at Missouri. Overton is the eighth member of the series, with the previous seven linked below.

Freshman Profiles Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady | Maxwell Warner |Devyon Hill-Lomax | Isaac Jensen | Jayden McGregory |

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Hometown: Owassa, Oklahoma

High school: Owassa High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Four stars

247Sports: No. 162 national, No. 23 position, No. 3 state

On3/Rivals: No. 289 national, No. 31 position, No. 2 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally No. 25 position, No. 3 state

Other notable offers: Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas, Miami. Was previously committed to Oklahoma State.

High School Career

Overton was a four-year attendee of Owassa High School, where he helped his school reach the state title game in both 2023 and 2025. As a senior in 2025, he logged 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. His sophomore year numbers were similar, posting 64 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Fit with the Tigers

Overton brings a change of pace to Missouri's defensive tackle unit, entering the season as the second-lightest player at the position, trailing only Elias Williams (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) who'll be dealing with a leg injury regardless. That's perfectly fine, as Overton is also the youngest at the position and will likely put on a few pounds both before and during the season.

What he may lack in size, he makes up for in quick-twitch athleticism. When he fails to break through the line of scrimmage, he's shown ability to recover and move laterally in space to make a play on the ball-carrier — think of Sterling Webb at times in 2025.

Along with the lateral quickness needed to chase down tailbacks, Overton also has the agility and change-of-direction to weave through clogged interiors and make contorted tackles. In the long-term, Overton could be a fantastic tool to use as a playmaking starter alongside a run-stuffer.

When Will He Play?

As predicted on the All Things Mizzou Podcast, Overton has arguably the best chance among all incoming Missouri freshmen to see the field in his first season. His speed and quickness at the position immediately brings a unique fold to the unit that could make him a deployable player.

The unit is filled with players who haven't started at the Power Five level. Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall look to helm the room as the highest-usage returners from last season, while transfers like Donta Simpson and returners like Jason Dowell, Sam Williams and Elias Williams all played minimal roles in 2025, and will aim to climb the depth chart in 2026.

While Overton may not catch Gracial or Marshall on the depth chart, there's no reason he can't compete with any of the other lesser-experienced defensive tackles on the roster.

All things considered, it'd be relatively surprising if Overton isn't a rotational player by the 2027 season.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Is a quality DT3 or DT4 in freshman season, becomes a starter in 2027 and has a productive career at Missouri.

Floor: Struggles to see the field, transfers before making an impact with the Tigers.

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