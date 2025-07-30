Mizzou Central

Former Mizzou WR Catching Headlines in OTAs: The Buzz

Michael Stamps

May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Former Missouri wide receiver and NFL draft selection Luther Burden III made social media headlines yesterday in a very intriguing way. After it was reported that he was chewed out by head coach Ben Johnson and even kicked off the field, it was soon reported after that he showed an impressive response.

Burden's dealt with a hamstring issue that's led to inconsistent offseason showings. This simply adds to the turmoil that's surrounded the former Tiger this offseason as fans wait for him to get healthy and consistently be on the field.

That being said, an alleged good response that consisted of discipline and cleaner routes is a good sign for Burden. This could be what leads to more consistency from him moving forward.

The former Tiger was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. He's expected to contribute right away for Johnson and the Bears, with quarterback Caleb Williams having another dynamic target to throw to.

Mizzou in the NFL: Training Camp Updates

  • A glimpse at 2027 basketball commit Scottie Adkinson:
  • An interesting look at the stats and analytics of a recent Missouri basketball five-star commitment:
  • Missouri basketball comes in as an eight-seed in the South Region of Joe Lundardi's recent bracketology for 2026, taking on the Baylor Bears.

29 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

