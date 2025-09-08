Cute Photo of J.J. McCarthy As a Bears Fan Resurfaces Ahead of Vikings’ Season-Opener
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut on Monday night will be special for more ways than one.
Following a length rehab stint for a torn meniscus, McCarthy is set to make his first career NFL start against the Bears at Soldier Field. It'll take place over a year after he was taken by Minnesota with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, and 18 years since McCarthy attended his first NFL game in Chicago, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Chip Scoggins.
For those who don't know, the young Vikings star actually grew up as a Bears fan in La Grange Park, Ill., which is about 15 miles west of Chicago. His dad, Jim, took him to his very first pro football game, a Bears-Vikings matchup at Soldier Field, when he was 4 years old.
“Being able to watch your son start in the NFL, let alone between the Colonnades of Soldier Field, you can’t draw up a bigger dream in the world as a parent," Jim told the Star Tribune before his son's NFL debut. "That is literally how his life started. ... 'He’s J.J. He’s going to be daddy’s little quarterback.'"
Well, daddy's little quarterback posed for quite the adorable photo back in the day.
A very cute picture of McCarthy proudly wearing a Bears jersey (Brian Urlacher's No. 54) has resurfaced ahead of the 22-year-old's highly anticipated first NFL game:
Too precious.
The Vikings and Bears will kick off from Soldier Field at 8:15 p.m. ET.