Hayley Frank Signs with Team in SaarLouis, Germany, The Buzz: May 21, 2024
Former Missouri forward Hayley Frank will be crossing the Atlantic to continue her basketball career.
The four-year starter for the Tigers and All-SEC First Team member in the 2022-'23 season signed with the SaarLouis Royals of the DBBL in Germany.
Frank ended her illustrious career in Columbia as Missouri's second leading scorer in program history with 2,017 points, only behind Sophie Cunningham's 2,187. She also finished second in three-point field goals with 300 points, behind Morgan Eye's 367.
“One of the best shooters ever to play here at the University of Missouri,” Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said after Frank's last game as a Tiger in March. “You know, record books are record books. The legacy she’s left behind because of who she is and how she shows up every day is very uncommon and very special. We’re very blessed to have her here.”
The schedule was finalized for No. 7 Missouri's softball's Super Regional series against No. 10 Duke in the NCAA Tournament. You can find all Missouri softball news here.
• Aliou Dioum, a four-star power forward in the Class of 2026, announced that he received an offer from Missouri this weekend.
• NFL insider Daniel Jeramiah believes that former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has a "really good shot" on winning the New York Giants' starting quarterback job. Lock played in four games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, throwing for 543 yards and three touchdowns on 48 completions.
• Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was doing more than just kicking field goals at the Carolina Panthers' rookie mini camp...
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
100 Days.
