Missouri Defense Hasn't Allowed Score in 12 Quarters ; The Buzz, Tuesday, September 11, 2024
The Missouri Tigers defense has been impressive to start off the 2024 season.
They are the only team to hold both of their first two opponents scoreless so far this season, defeating the Murray State Racers 51-0 and the Buffalo Bulls 38-0. Neither opponent came particularly close to scoring, either.
Led by linebackers Corey Flagg Jr and Chuck Hicks, as well as defensive tackle Kristian Williams and defensive end Johnny Walker, Death Row Defense has only allowed 254 total yards through games. It seems as if both the Racers and Bulls have barely made end zone trips, as well.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri track and field signed one of the best international high jump recruits in the country. Karmen Bruus, an Estonian high jumper, set her national under-20 and under-18 record in the event.
- Mizzou gymnastics are gearing up for their upcoming season. Enjoy a few photos from the Tigers preseason practices.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
September 11, 2010: Led by future NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Missouri football beat down on McNeese State 50-6. Gabbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown in their second game of the season, with running back Henry Josey ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns in the blow out victory.
