Missouri Tennis Loses Momentum in Loss to No. 8 Auburn: The Buzz, March 24, 2025
The University of Missouri Tennis was unable to win against No. 8 Auburn on Sunday, March 23, and dropped the match 4-0. Missouri began the afternoon with a score of 0-1 in doubles play. The match between Missouri's Mary Brumfield and Korina Roso and Auburn's No. 16 pair DJ Bennett and Ava Hraster was left unfinished with a score of 2-4. Auburn went on to win all remaining doubles and singles matches.
Auburn clinched their victory when Auburn freshman Maria Garcia defeated Gian Octa in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0. Although the two players went back and forth, Octa was unable to gain the advantage needed to win her singles match.
The Tigers struggled to maintain their momentum after their impressive upset win over No. 22 on Friday, March 21, where Missouri triumphed 4-3 over the Gators. The victory over Florida marked the Tiger's highest-ranked win since 2017 when they defeated Texas A&M 4-3.
Missouri will host No. 49 Ole Miss on Friday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m. CST
After day one, three Missouri golfers are in the top 25 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament. Trent Mierl is in 11th with a three under 69, Veikka Viskari is in 22nd place with a one-under 71 and Mattias Varjun is in 22nd with a one-under 71. The Tigers are in eighth place after day one with a team score of -5.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
Men's Golf at The Hootie at Bulls Bay
- Where: Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina
- What: par-72 course
- Tee Time: 8 a.m. CST
- Track: Scoreboard by Clippd
- Who: No. 18 South Carolina, No. 39 Purdue, No. 48 New Mexico, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, East Tennessee State, Elon, Furman, Iowa, Kent State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Western Carolina.
- 2024 Hootie at Bulls Bay: Missouri placed sixth out of the 15 schools at the tournament, and Jack Lundin had a first-place finish with a birdie in the 54th hole to force a three-way playoff.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Women's Golf: Missouri at the Florida State Match-Up - Fifth out of 13 teams
Men's Golf: Missouri at The Hootie at Bulls Bay
Tennis: No. 8 Auburn 4, Missouri 0
Softball: No. 2 Oklahoma 5, Missouri 1, Recap
Baseball: No. 18 Ole Miss 14, Missouri 6, Recap
