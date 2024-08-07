Missouri WR Pledge Backs out of Commitment, Commits to UCF: The Buzz, August 5, 2024
The Missouri Tigers just suffered their first loss of their coveted 2025 football recruiting class, as composite 4-star WR Jayvan Boggs has backed out of his commitment with the Tigers, selecting UCF.
Boggs becomes one of the highest ranked prospects to commit to the Golden Knights of all time, according to 247Sports. This is his second time decommitting from a school, as he made his first pledge to a school in the form of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The future is still looking bright for the Tigers and the 2025 class, assuming no others leave. They still have 5-star QB Matt Zollers, as well as receiver commits in 4-star Donovan Olugbode and 3-star Shaun Terry. This also opens up another spot for the Tigers to go hunting on the recruiting trail.
Did You Notice?
- Junior starting right tackle Armand Membou Jr. was selected to The Athletics Freak List. The list includes player with incredible amounts of athleticism for their position.
- Clemson transfer and East Saint Louis native Toriano Pride spoke on the impact Luther Burden III had on his decision to commit to the Tigers, as well as the impact on the future of the Missouri football program.
The duo of Missouri transfer running backs, Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel, were both named to the preseason Doak Walker Award Watchlist. The Georgia State and Appalachian State transfers are expected to make huge impacts in a versatile run-game for the Tigers.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
23 days.
