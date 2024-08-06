Meet The Freshmen: Talan Chandler, Jayven Richardson and Ryan Jostes
On the back end of Missouri's 2024 recruiting class, the Tigers were able to land three talented offensive linemen. Center Talan Chandler, a native of Nevada, Mo, Ryan Jostes from Washington, Mo and JUCO prospect Jayven Richardson from Hutchinson Community College rounded out the trio of offensive line additions.
It was unclear at first if any of them would see any real playing time, but as fall camp has progressed, two of the three appear to have a chance of earning playing time as backups, or possibly a potential starter, this coming season. Here's a look into three of the Tigers offensive line additions in the 2024 recruiting class.
Talan Chandler
Chandler is one of the two who have a chance to see the field this season. The composite 3-star ended the 2024 recruiting cycle ranked No. 861 in the country. That made him the No. 62 IOL in the nation and No.13 in the state of Missouri. That put him three spots ahead of his Missouri offensive line counterpart, Ryan Jostes. Chandler was initially committed to the Colorado Buffaloes, but decommitted to stay in his home state.
The Nevada, Mo native was also a shot-putter in high school, while also playing defensive tackle and offensive guard on the gridiron. Chandler has emerged as a canidate for the backup center spot this season, behind junior Connor Tollison. He's competing with the likes of Mitchell Walters, Jack McGarry and Drake Heismeyer. He is a well-sized, talented run-blocker. He needs to improve his pad level in pass-protection, but the opportunity to develop behind Tollison will pose an excellent opportunity for his freshman season.
Jayven Richardson
Richardson is the second of the two who pose a threat to start, or at least get some playing time, this coming year. Richardson was a 3-star JUCO prospect according to 247Sports, ranked No . 21 of all JUCO players and No. 2 of all offensive tackles. He is most likely slotted to play left tackle, competing against SMU transfer Marcus Bryant. Offensive line coach Brandon Jones made this position battle known, with the slight edge going to Bryant.
The Hutchinson Community College product isn't the biggest for a tackle, coming in at 6-foot-6, 303-pounds. He is a great mover however, presenting as a guy who makes his money in pass protection. He provides a different option at left tackle compared to Bryant, who is simply a massive human being, but a bit slower. Richardson has been on campus longer than Bryant, but Bryan does seem to be in the drivers seat for that starting left tackle spot.
Ryan Jostes
Jostes is the odd man out of these additions, but still has plenty to offer for the future of the Missouri offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 298-pound freshman from Washington, Mo ranked as the No. 939 player in the country, No. 67 at his position and No. 16 in Missouri. He held offers from plenty of other power five schools, such as Duke, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State and others.
It does not appear as if Jostes will see the field this season, making him a potential redshirt candidate. That doesn't mean he isn't talented. He is an incredible athlete, as he saw snaps at tight end during high school. That's one massive tight end. He plays like a bulldozer in both pass and run blocking, but will need some refinement in both techniques to heighten his chances of playing time. Luckily for him, he should have plenty of time behind veteran tackles to gain experience and improve.
