Mizzou Athletics Announces 2025 'ZOU to YOU' Tour; The Buzz, Thursday, April 3, 2025

Select student-athletes and coaches from the Missouri Tigers will head out on a bus tour starting in April to meet fans.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers tigers take the field against the Arkansas Razorbacks prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Mizzou Athletics announced it will be going on a tour to three stops in the state, and another in Texas, to interact with fans. Select coaches, student athletes and staff will attend to meet fans.

Each stop on the tour is free to the public. Fans can register here to attend. Additional stops are planned for May and June. Below are initial dates announced Wednesday.

April 22 – Kansas City (6-8 p.m.): Chicken N Pickle, 5901 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223

April 29 – St. Louis (6-8 p.m.): Chicken N Pickle, 1500 S Main St., St. Charles, MO 63303

May 8 – Springfield (11 a.m.-1 p.m.): White River Conference Center, 600 W Sunshine St., Springfield, MO 65807

May 8 – Dallas (6-8 p.m.): Chicken N Pickle, 4600 Merlot Ave., Grapevine, TX, 76051

Wednesday's Results

• Softball won 7-2 over Missouri State: RECAP

• Baseball won 8-7 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff: RECAP

Thursday's Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

• Missouri guards Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill were named to the 2025 NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game. Both will suit up for the East team in the game Friday. It will be broadcast on the CBS Network.

• Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance entered the transfer portal, according to a report DraftExpress. He's a former five-star prospect who Missouri recruited out of high school.

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) against the Baylor Bears
Jan 11, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) against the Baylor Bears at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

• Charolette transfer Nik Graves committed to Creighton. He was set to visit Missouri on April 11-12.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

