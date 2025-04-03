Mizzou Athletics Announces 2025 'ZOU to YOU' Tour; The Buzz, Thursday, April 3, 2025
Mizzou Athletics announced it will be going on a tour to three stops in the state, and another in Texas, to interact with fans. Select coaches, student athletes and staff will attend to meet fans.
Each stop on the tour is free to the public. Fans can register here to attend. Additional stops are planned for May and June. Below are initial dates announced Wednesday.
April 22 – Kansas City (6-8 p.m.): Chicken N Pickle, 5901 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223
April 29 – St. Louis (6-8 p.m.): Chicken N Pickle, 1500 S Main St., St. Charles, MO 63303
May 8 – Springfield (11 a.m.-1 p.m.): White River Conference Center, 600 W Sunshine St., Springfield, MO 65807
May 8 – Dallas (6-8 p.m.): Chicken N Pickle, 4600 Merlot Ave., Grapevine, TX, 76051
Wednesday's Results
• Softball won 7-2 over Missouri State: RECAP
• Baseball won 8-7 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff: RECAP
Thursday's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
• Missouri guards Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill were named to the 2025 NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game. Both will suit up for the East team in the game Friday. It will be broadcast on the CBS Network.
• Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance entered the transfer portal, according to a report DraftExpress. He's a former five-star prospect who Missouri recruited out of high school.
• Charolette transfer Nik Graves committed to Creighton. He was set to visit Missouri on April 11-12.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube