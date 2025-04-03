With a Knutson Double, Mizzou Baseball Walks Off UAPB in 8-7 Victory
The mood for the Missouri Tigers series finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff was set in the first inning.
The long awaited return of starting pitcher Daniel Wissler had finally arrived. As one of the Tigers best arms, his abcense from the mound was noticeable. He looked strong against his first and second batter, but a flash of pain crossed his face in the what could have been a 1-2-3 inning for him.
Mizzou's trainer and head coach Kerrick Jackson walked out to the mound and Wissler's teammates surrounded him. It wasn't long until his catcher Trey Callaway and others were giving him hugs before he walked off the mound. He shielded his face with his hat as he faced the crowd and walked into the dugout.
The Tigers still were able to come back for a walk-off win in the ninth from a double by second baseman Keegan Knutson for the 8-7 win over UAPB for the series sweep.
The first inning was closed by reliever Seth McCartney, but he couldn't continue long after. It would be a bullpen game for the Tigers. Reliever James Vaughn and McCartney allowed five runs in the second inning to put the Tigers down early.
On the offensive front, Mizzou lacked the high-scoring innings that were seen in the game prior. Instead, they had three straight innings of two runs, highlighted by two homers. Right fielder Pierre Seals sent a ball near dead center for the Tigers first run, and designated hitter Brady Picarelli followed it with his fourth homer of the season.
The mound at Taylor stadium saw a lot of arms in the game. The Tigers and Golden Lions combined for __, with Mizzou's being spurred by the injury of their starter and low rest for many of the other relievers.
Another pitcher got to return to the mound for the Tigers. Reliever Tony Nuebeck made his first outing in over two years after receiving Tommy John surgery in 2023. He likely didn't have the outing he would have preferred, allowing one run over one inning and walking two. Nuebeck's appearance was highlighted by a strikeout with bases loaded to end the inning.
After the five-run second from the Golden Lions, they only tagged on __ runs in the following innings. Mizzou attempted a comeback and tied the game on a triple from center fielder Kaden Peer in the seventh.
Reliever Xavier Lovett loaded the bases in the eighth with a double and two hit-by-pitches, but then induced back-to-back outs at home. Lovett then got a force out at first to save him from major trouble. He followed it up with a clean ninth.
The Tigers then squandered a bases loaded opportunity in the bottom of the eight. It got worse in the ninth when shortstop Jackson Lovich had to leave the game with injury after sliding into second on a stolen base. Isaiah Frost pinch ran from him and served as the winning run.
Mizzou improves to 11-17 on the season, while UAPB drops to 5-25. The Tigers will return to SEC play with No. 2 Arkansas on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 4.