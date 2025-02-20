Mizzou Central

Mizzou Baseball Set to Face UCF in Orlando; The Buzz, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

FSU Baseball beats UCF 12-4 in the Tallahassee Regional Championship on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at Dick Howser Stadium / Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

After taking a trip to San Juan for the Puerto Rico Classic, Missouri Tigers Baseball is headed slightly north for their next non-conference game.

The Tigers will be on the road for a few more games before their home-opener on Feb. 25. Their next stop is in Orlando, Florida for a mid-week matchup against the UCF Knights.

Missouri has only faced the Knights three times since 1991, all of them being away from Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers hold a 2-1 record against UCF, with their last match being in 2008. Their only loss against them came at the home stadium of the Knights and their two wins occured at a neutral site.

This game will be the Tigers fourth of the season, with the first three having been in the Puerto Rico Classic. The Tigers left Caguas with a 1-2 record and their second ever win against the UConn Huskies.

The Tigers pitcher for the game is still TBD, but they know they will see right-hander Matt Sause as the first UCF pitcher on the mound.

First pitch will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Today's Schedule

  • Missouri swim & dive at the SEC Championships — Athens, Ga., SEC Network+
  • Softball vs Rutgers in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic — Cathedral City, Calif. / Fenway Park, 2:30 p.m. CT, Live Video
  • Baseball at UCF — Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., Live Video, Live Audio, Stats

Did you notice?

  • Missouri head basketball coach Dennis Gates asked fans not to rush the court as time ran out in their win over No. 4 Alabama. Find out why here.
  • The Tigers had an interesting post-game interview on ESPN. Watch it:

