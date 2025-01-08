Mizzou Central

Mizzou Football Could have the Best Portal Class: The Buzz, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Michael Stamps

Nov 16, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Aidan Armenta (10) hands off to running back Ahmad Hardy (22) during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Aidan Armenta (10) hands off to running back Ahmad Hardy (22) during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is the current talk throughout all of the collegiate sports media landscape. Across all sports, it's leaving its imprint in positive and negative ways. Eli Drinwitz and his Missouri Tigers squad have found a way to use it for the better, however.

Drinkwitz is staring another top 10 transfer portal class in the eyes, depending on the recruiting service. That being said, the rankings don't matter as much as the quality of productive talent Drinkwitz is bringing in. He's done that and more so far, adding 15 players through the portal, all of which played meaningful snaps this most recent season.

UL Monroe running back transfer Ahmad Hardy embodies that. He rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns in his freshman season for the Warhawks, marking one of many productive transfer pickups for the Tigers. He's expected to be a day-one impact player for Drinkwitz's offense.

A widespread conclusion across recruiting platforms is that Mississippi State receiver Kevin Coleman, West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter, UNLV safety Jalen Catalon and Hardy are the top-ranked portal players the Tigers have acquired so far. That list of 15 commitments could grow depending on any more departures or the need to add depth to a position.

Today's Schedule

Nothing today.

Mizzou Results

  • Men's basketball: 83-67 win over LSU

Did you notice?

  • Missouri soccer signed Cal Poly goalkeeper Riley Wilkerson to its transfer portal class.
  • After its win over LSU, marking Missouri's first conference win in over a year, the Tigers now sit at No. 46 in recent KenPom rankings.
  • Former Missouri Tiger Michael Porter Jr. posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 5-for-13 shooting in a 118-108 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. dunks the ball against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis.
Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks the ball against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) as guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

'It Meant A Lot': Tamar Bates, Anthony Robinson II Help End Mizzou's SEC Losing Streak
Everything Dennis Gates Said After Mizzou's Win Over LSU
Why Mizzou's Blowout Loss to Auburn was a Much-Needed Wakeup Call

Check out our social media:

Published
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Home/All Things Mizzou