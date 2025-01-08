Mizzou Football Could have the Best Portal Class: The Buzz, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025
The transfer portal is the current talk throughout all of the collegiate sports media landscape. Across all sports, it's leaving its imprint in positive and negative ways. Eli Drinwitz and his Missouri Tigers squad have found a way to use it for the better, however.
Drinkwitz is staring another top 10 transfer portal class in the eyes, depending on the recruiting service. That being said, the rankings don't matter as much as the quality of productive talent Drinkwitz is bringing in. He's done that and more so far, adding 15 players through the portal, all of which played meaningful snaps this most recent season.
UL Monroe running back transfer Ahmad Hardy embodies that. He rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns in his freshman season for the Warhawks, marking one of many productive transfer pickups for the Tigers. He's expected to be a day-one impact player for Drinkwitz's offense.
A widespread conclusion across recruiting platforms is that Mississippi State receiver Kevin Coleman, West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter, UNLV safety Jalen Catalon and Hardy are the top-ranked portal players the Tigers have acquired so far. That list of 15 commitments could grow depending on any more departures or the need to add depth to a position.
Today's Schedule
Nothing today.
Mizzou Results
- Men's basketball: 83-67 win over LSU
Did you notice?
- Missouri soccer signed Cal Poly goalkeeper Riley Wilkerson to its transfer portal class.
- After its win over LSU, marking Missouri's first conference win in over a year, the Tigers now sit at No. 46 in recent KenPom rankings.
- Former Missouri Tiger Michael Porter Jr. posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 5-for-13 shooting in a 118-108 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
'It Meant A Lot': Tamar Bates, Anthony Robinson II Help End Mizzou's SEC Losing Streak
Everything Dennis Gates Said After Mizzou's Win Over LSU
Why Mizzou's Blowout Loss to Auburn was a Much-Needed Wakeup Call
Check out our social media:
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube