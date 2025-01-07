Why Mizzou's Blowout Loss to Auburn was a Much-Needed Wakeup Call
Expecting to walk into Neville Arena and beat No. 2 ranked Auburn was probably unrealistic for the Missouri Tigers.
Despite a much-improved roster and more to be excited about this season compared to last heading into SEC play, Missouri had a challenge in its hands to hold off the top-five team. They didn't, losing 84-68.
In the non-conference slate for Missouri, many moments in different instances led to the belief that the Tigers had the ability to defeat the best teams in the country and, consequentially, become one of those teams themselves. A lot went right for the Tigers when they took down the then-top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena, from shots falling to the ball simply rolling the right way.
Kansas, so far, has faced its fair share of road bumps, dropping a home game to West Virginia in the time since. Auburn hasn't faced those same issues. Despite its two losses, the No. 2 ranked Tigers looked every bit the part of a one-seed and March Madness contender the whole season, not just its convincing win over Missouri.
It's for that reason that Missouri should now know what it's dealing with in the SEC. Auburn isn't the only national title contender in the conference and if they aren't careful, the reoccurring nightmare of a repeat of last year's conference slate could ensue.
Auburn isn't the best measuring stick for this because of how much better the Tigers are in comparison to most of the conference. That says a lot about Auburn. Missouri will play a variety of more winnable games than a road matchup against a team as physical and talented as Auburn which will highlight what type of team they are to the country.
That being said, the philosophy Auburn plays with is a perfect example of what it takes to not only be the best team in a conference but also in the country. The Tennessee Volunteers rank ahead of them in both spots and both play similar brands of basketball. Both have powerful, gritty forwards that rebound and defend at a high level.
Both top-rated teams also have guards who can provide flow on the offensive side of the ball, defend and create their own shots. Auburn has one of the best players in the country in forward Johni Broome, as does Tennessee in Chaz Lanier. That helps a lot. So does having a team full of strong, tough and fast players. Against Missouri, Auburn overpowered them with its physicality around the rim and while rebounding the ball.
Opening day of conference play put each SEC team on notice. Only one road team won on opening day, with Vanderbilt taking down LSU 80-72 at the Pete Maravich Assembley Center. Four of those wins by home teams were by 20 or more points. This will be the case for each SEC game, making road wins valuable and defending home court even more important.
Losing its first game of conference play might have sent Tiger fans on a dark and gloomy trip down memory lane after not winning a single one in its last campaign. That makes beating both LSU and Vanderbilt at home significant.
Expecting Missouri to be at the top of the SEC this year is unrealistic. This group of teams has the conference as deep and talented as it has been in years. There won't be any easy games, regardless of the opponent or location. Every win matters when it comes to creating a resume for the postseason and Missouri needs to get one fast.
Consistency on each end of the floor will be detrimental to success in these games. SEC players must play physical and smart basketball with any alternative resulting in defeat. Missouri won't have to be perfect and will face adversity. That, again, makes winning at home drastically important.
Now that the Tigers have its wake-up call after a blowout road loss, it's time for them to take care of business. LSU and Vanderbilt certainly are teams that Dennis Gates' squad can defeat and that's exactly what needs to happen. Anything that isn't a win would be a massive disappointment and as bad a start as Missouri could imagine opening conference play in arguably the most challenging conference in college basketball.
