Mizzou Football Preps for Bye Week; The Buzz, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024
Missouri football's win over Vanderbilt on Saturday came much closer than expected, and the Tigers weren't pleased with the results even if they remained undefeated.
A game that should've been won by multiple scores on paper came down to a double-overtime thriller, but several missed opportunities, poor offensive play calling and failures in the red zone prevented Missouri from gaining any real offensive momentum all day.
The Tigers have a week break to collect themselves in Week 5, and even though the Texas A&M Aggies are on the horizon in Week 6, their focus is on getting themselves together as a collective unit.
"The furthest thing from everybody in that locker room...and starting with me and my staff...it's going to be Texas A&M," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "We got to go take a hard look at the Missouri Tigers."
No. 24 Texas A&M will certainly pose a tough challenge — especially on the road in Kyle Field — but Missouri is at an advantage with mutliple weeks to prepare. However, it starts honing on the issues that caused it to struggle against the Commodores.
The Tigers may be perfect at 4-0, but their performances have been far from perfect.
Did you notice?
- Missouri running back Nate Noel was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the SEC after an 199-yard day against Vanderbilt, alongside LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
- Missouri men's basketball has a schedule update for the SEC/ACC Challenge:
Today's Schedule
Women's Golf hosts the Johnie Imes Invitational a two-day tournament, 8 a.m. CT, Live Stats
