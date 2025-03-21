Mizzou Football Set to Hold Pro Day; The Buzz, Friday, March 21, 2025
After participating in the NFL Combine Feb. 27-March 2, four Missouri Tigers are returning to campus for Pro Day on March 21.
Quarterback Brady Cook, offensive lineman Armand Membou and wideouts Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. will take part in Missouri's annual Pro Day, which gives athletes a chance to boost their draft stock. Cook and company will train among an audience of scouts, media members and more.
Cook had a strong performance at the Combine, recording the fastest 40-yard dash time of all quarterbacks. His time of 4.59 seconds, paired with his success in throwing and jumping drills, enhanced his draft prospects.
Membou also stuck out, with many analysts calling him the best offensive line prospect. His performance at the Combine was highlighted by his time of 4.91 in the 40 dash. Similarly, Burden dazzled with his speed, clocking in at 4.42 seconds.
Wease had less of a memorable outing at the Combine, so Pro Day could be a valuable opportunity to impress for a final time. Despite doing well at the Combine, Cook, Membou and Burden will also look to excel at the Pro Day activities.
Other draft-eligible players like Johnny Walker Jr. will be at the event, which occurs from 8:30 a.m. and goes until noon.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Swim and dive Women's NCAA Championship in Federal Way, Wash.
- Wrestling NCAA Wrestling Championship in Philadelphia, Pa. Wrestling vs. Session III at 11 a.m. — Watch, Stats. Wrestling vs. Session IV at 7 p.m. — Watch, Stats
- Women's golf vs. Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Track and field Yellow Jacket Invitational Outdoor Season in Atlanta, Ga.
- Tennis vs. No. 61 Florida at 5 p.m. in Gainesville, Fla.
- Softball vs. No. 1/1 Oklahoma at 5 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 24 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Select wrestlers competed in Sessions I and II of the NCAA Championship. Senior Keegan O'Toole (174) advanced to the quarterfinal of his weight class.
- Men's basketball fell to No. 11 Drake 67-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Graduate student Caleb Grill scored 14 points in the loss.
Did you notice?
- Football wrapped up its spring practice sessions. The team had a total of 13 practices that served as preparation for next season. The Tigers will face Central Arkansas on Aug. 30.
- Newly hired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper addressed the team. She is taking command following the departure of Robin Pingeton, who coached the Tigers for 15 years.
