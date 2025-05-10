Mizzou Golfers Earn Postseason Awards; The Buzz, Sunday, May 10, 2025
Mizzou freshman golfer Trent Mierl just completed his first season with the Tigers. Throughout his debut campaign, he was often a leader for the Tigers on the course. For his efforts, Mierl was honored with an SEC All-Freshman Team destinction.
This honor makes Mierl the second ever Tiger to be named to and Sec All-Freshman Team. Euan Walker earned the same honor 11 years ago in his 2013-2014 campaign.
Along with Mierl, Bubba Chapman was named to the SEC Community Service team, awarded to those aiming to be leaders off of the course as well. Champan earned the nomination, often volunteering and putting on golf clinics at local middle schools.
Satuday’s Mizzou Schedule
Mizzou Baseball vs. Texas A&M at 2 p.m. at College Station, Texas - Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
Mizzou Baseball def. Texas A&M 9-6 in College Station, Texas - Read
SEC News
Ten SEC Programs Qualify for NCAA Women's Golf Championships
Did you notice?
- It is graduation weekend at Mizzou and the Tigers send off several graduating seniors across its athletic programs
- Mizzou men's basketball assistant coach David "Dickey" Nutt won his battle with cancer in 2024, declaring he was cancer-free in October. Now he is set to return to his on-court duties in a supporting role for head coach Dennis Gates, who is "thrilled to have him back." - Read
- Mizzou Gymnastics officially signed Arkansas transfer Dakota Essenpries