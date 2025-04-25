Mizzou Gymnastics Coaching Staff Earns Several Awards; The Buzz, Friday, April 25, 2025
After a successful season that was capped off with a third-place finish at the NCAA Championship Final, Missouri gymnastics continued to receive good news.
It came in the form of various coaching awards. Head coach Shannon Welker was named the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Coach of the Year, while Whitney Snowden, Lacey Rubin and Jackie Terpak were recognized for their success as assistant coaches.
Welker is the first Missouri head coach to earn national coach of the year honors since 2017, when Brian Smith achieved the feat as a wrestling coach.
Aside from being recognized as the WCGA National Coach of the Year, Welker was named the Southeastern Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He was also named as the WCGA South Central Coach of the Year.
Snowden has received praise from the WCGA before, being named the 2022 WCGA Region 4 Assistant Coach of the Year and as a member of the 2022 WCGA Coaching Staff of the Year with Michigan State. With Missouri, Snowden oversees the bars event.
Rubin specializes in beam, while Terpak focuses on Missouri's floor routine.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Men's golf at SEC Championship at 7 a.m. in St. Simons Island, Ga. — Stats
- Softball vs. No. 15/20 Alabama at 6 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 16 Alabama at 6 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Baseball fell 7-5 to No. 16 Alabama. The Tigers gave up a 5-2 lead late.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri basketball guard Kareem Rush earned a spot in the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame. Rush spent three seasons with the Tigers, leaving the program in 2002. He still holds Missouri's highest all-time 3-point percentage (43.9 percent).
- Wrestling accepted its invitation to the 2025 National Duals. That event will take place November 15-16.
- Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou was selected with the seventh pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. His high school reacted as the Jets took him in the first round.
- Membou was selected in the NFL Draft, and his contract details were revealed. The offensive lineman will make $31.8 million with a $19.8 million signing bonus.
