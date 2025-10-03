Mizzou Gymnastics Garners 2 Recruits; The Buzz
Missouri gymnastics had a fantastic outing last year, finishing third at the NCAA Championship. Things are looking bright for the program's future, as two gymnasts have committed.
The first is Kendall Morgan, who declared her decision on social media on Monday. Morgan is a member of the Class of 2026.
She was highly coveted as a five-star recruit and decided to take her talents to Missouri over programs such as Florida, UCLA, and Michigan State.
“I’m so thankful to be surrounded by such an amazing program and culture,” Morgan said on Instagram. “I can’t wait to call Mizzou my home away from home, and I’m so ready for this next chapter.”
Morgan is a two-time National High School Gymnastics Championships qualifier. She also participated in the 2025 Nastia Liukin Cup.
Other accomplishments include earning two national championship titles in 2025. They came on vault and bars.
The good news kept coming when Ruthie Wehrung announced her commitment to Missouri on Tuesday. She is a four-star athlete.
“Thank you so much to the Mizzou coaching staff and team for making me feel so welcome and at home!! I’m so excited for this next part of the journey,” Wehrung said via Instagram.
The Pennsylvania product is the first gymnast from the Class of 2027 to commit to the Tigers.
Wehrung competed with the developmental national team two times. She has won a national beam title (2024) and a national floor title (2023).
Here’s the Buzz for Friday, October 3, 2025:
Mizzou Weekend Schedule
- Volleyball vs. Arkansas at 7:00 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Softball vs. Kansas at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
- Softball at Illinois at noon Sunday in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.
- Volleyball vs. Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
- Soccer vs. No. 25 Alabama at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
Mizzou Results
- Soccer fell to LSU on the road 1-0.
SEC News
SEC Daily: Graham’s Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 6
Did you notice?
- Women's basketball took to social media to post a "get to know" about one of its players. The Tigers are nearing their exhibition game on Oct. 28.
- Linebacker Josiah Trotter was added to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List. The award goes to the best defensive player in the nation. Teammate Beau Pribula was also added to the Maxwell Award Midseason Watch List
READ: Mizzou Football 2025 Award Watch List Tracker
Mizzou Quote of the Day
[On growing up in Queens] "Derrick [Chievous] used to say, 'I'm not leaving my home. Are you crazy? I'll get killed.'"- High school coach Jim Kerr
