Mizzou in the NFL; How to Watch Missouri Alumni in the NFL Opening Weekend
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been fond of reminding others to be patient with growth. He's pulled out analogies of the growth cycle of bamboo to illustrate his point. Now, the program is starting to make slow and steady growth as a producer of NFL talent.
It might not be at the level of some other SEC programs, but it did take a significant step over the past year. Six Missouri players were selected in the NFL draft this past April, including three in the top 100 selections. Defensive end Darius Robinson became the first player to be selected in the first round in the Drinkwitz era.
After the NFL's final roster cutdown on Tuesday, August 27, 10 Missouri players found a home on NFL rosters. Three — tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, offensive limeman Larry Borom and Robinson — were placed on injured reserve with a return designation to start the year. Others, such as running back Tyler Badie, made their way onto practice squads and could be elevated throughout the season.
The season will kickoff Thursday night just about 125 miles away from Missouri's campus at Arrowhead Stadium with former Tigers' linebacker Nick Bolton and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.
In the NFL's four primetime games in week 1, there is at least one former Missouri player on their active roster.
Here's where and when you can watch each week 1 NFL game that features a Missouri player on one of the teams' active rosters.
Kickoff Times, Streaming Info for Mizzou Players in the NFL
All times CT
Thursday, September 5
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens | Chiefs: LB Nick Bolton | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Friday, September 6
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil) | Packers: LB Ty'Ron Hopper | 7:15 p.m. | NBC
Sunday, September 8
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants | Vikings: CB Akayleb Evans, Giants: QB Drew Lock | 12 p.m. | FOX*
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bulls | Cardinals: C Trystan Colon | 12 p.m. | CBS*
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans | Colts: LB J.C. Carlies | 12 p.m. | CBS*
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins | Jaguars: OL Javon Foster | 12 p.m. | CBS*
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks | Broncos: CB Kris Abrams-Draine | 3:05 p.m. | CBS*
Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys | Browns: DE Isiah McGuire | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions | Lions: DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Rams: RB Cody Schrader | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Monday, September 9
San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets | 49ers: DT Jordan Elliot | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN, ABC
* denotes games only shown in select regions.