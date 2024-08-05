EXCLUSIVE: Ty'Ron Hopper on How Missouri Prepared Him for NFL Adjustment
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ty'Ron Hopper can move all over. Since his junior year of high school, he's lived in four different states, played two different positions and has moved from sideline to sideline on the football field in countless games.
Adjusting to a new environment is not a new challenge for Hopper. This fall, he's transitioning to the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. His time at Missouri has prepared him well for the moment and the opportunity to compete on the Packers' depth chart.
In Green Bay, there's very few distractions outside of football. The calendar in Northeast Wisconsin might as well revolve around the Packers season. It creates a unique environment that helps some players focus solely on football and can bring frustration out of others.
Its not the first setting Hopper has been in where his sole focus has been football. Ahead of his senior year of high school, Hopper moved from North Carolina to Roswell, Georgia, to further his recruiting hopes. He had some offers before the move to Georgia but after transferring to Roswell High School — which had won state championships in 2015 and 2016 — Hopper had even more eyes on him.
"Moving to Georgia really helped me," Hopper said Wednesday in an exclusive interview at Packers training camp. "Just focus on ball and basically just moving to Georgia I got offers just because I was going to a good school."
Hopper moved in with his aunt Jeanette and uncle Tyrone Sr. in Georgia. Hopper had the assistance of his uncle on the recruiting trail as well. Tyrone Jr., Ty'Ron's cousin, was a top 100 prospect in the state of Georgia the year before. The experience provided Tyrone Sr. with advice to pass down to Ty'Ron.
"He just been around the game for a long time," Hopper said of his uncle. "His son was getting recruited before I was, a year before I was. So he just learnt a lot from the recruiting aspect and things and just learning from coaches, what they're looking for in players and things like that."
Hopper played all over the field during his four years of high school. He played linebacker his freshman year, cornerback his sophomore, outside linebacker his junior and finally safety his senior year. Hopper's play as a defensive back is still evident in his play as a linebacker with his horizontal quickness and ability in coverage.
"I felt like it helped me with my movement, my breaks and drops and things like that," Hopper said of his experience as a defensive back. I feel like it was very beneficial to the type of style I play now."
After a senior year where Hopper racked up 74 total tackles and snagged five interceptions, he committed to the University of Florida on December, 19 of 2018.
Hopper played sparingly in his first two seasons at Gainesville but made strides to become a starter during his third and final season with the Gators. At the beginning of his third season, he mainly played on first and second downs before becoming a consistent contributor during Florida's SEC slate.
He recorded a career-high of 12 total tackles in one of his final games at Florida, ironically against Missouri in week 12. Hopper entered the transfer portal shortly over two months after his impressive performance over Missouri. He committed to the Tigers on January, 27 of 2022.
"I just felt like that was the best thing for me and career," Hopper said of his decision to transfer, "and ,obviously, you can see it was because I'm here (the NFL)."
When Hopper entered Missouri's program, he was still a shy 20-year-old player. Over his two years with the program, he became more comfortable and became more vocal on and off the field. Missouri linebackers coach D.J. Smith believes this vocalness is an area where Hopper grew the most in his two years at Columbia.
"He was kind of a reserved guy," Smith said of Hopper, "but he kind of came out of his shell, came into his own obviously definitely last year (2023) being a team captain for us, but just that overall leadership and bringing guys along with him was the biggest thing that he improved on."
Smith was one of the most influential forces in Hopper's college career and is also a former Green Bay Packer. Smith was selected by the Packers in round six of the 2011 NFL Draft.
One of the first things Hopper did when he arrived to Green Bay's facility was go up to a tablet that lists each school and the players from there that have suited up for the Packers. He found his former coach and texted him a photo. The two still talk often as Hopper transitions to the NFL.
"He's already making strides there," Smith said of his former player. "He did a great job here for the past two years developing. He's gonna do a real good job."
Smith and the rest of the Missouri coaching staff helped Hopper grow into more of a leader, especially during his 2023 season. He was one of the key leaders that stepped up to change the culture of the Missouri program. He's bringing the abilities he learned at Missouri to Packers training camp.
"My biggest lesson was just becoming a guy and walking and talking and actually being like that, preparing like that and practicing like it," Hopper said of his time at Missouri. "Just honestly becoming a leader in a room."
Hopper will take a backseat as a leader during his rookie season as he finds his footing in the NFL. He does, however, have some former teammates that have helped him along the way so far. Hopper played with former Gators and current Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton and defensive end Brenton Cox at Florida.
Cox was roomates with Hopper for two years during their time with the Gators. He recalls Hopper's 2021 performance against Missouri as one of his favorite on the field memories with his reunited teammate. But spending two years living with Hopper, Cox has an even more glowing review of Ty'Ron Hopper the person.
"Real down to earth guy, can talk to him about anything like a brother and he looks out for others," Cox said.
Hopper, Cox and Slaton all got on a phone call shortly after Hopper was selected by Green Bay this April. Cox said the trio reuniting feels like a family getting back together. Cox and Slaton have helped Hopper learn his way around life as an NFL player. He's relied on them early on.
"I definitely lean on guys like that," Hopper said. "They help me out with the business aspect of things and how you want to carry yourself in the building and taking care of your body."
The two have helped Hopper learn how to approach meetings and the film room along with the practice field. Cox said an important piece of advice he gave to Hopper was to simply come to work with a smile everyday.
"Just not taking nothing personally," Hopper said of the advice he's heeded from the two, "just come to work every day, trying to prove yourself. Just come to work, being the same person every day, taking care of your body, taking care of your mind"
Evident by his practice approach, Hopper did not leave the 'something to prove' mindset in Missouri. He'll have to work to earn his opportunities this fall in a crowded linebacker room in Green Bay. He's been lining up in the second lineup of the defense, mostly alongside veteran Eric Wilson.
"(It's a) very talented room and I'm just trying to take things from people like Quay (Walker) and Eric and (Isiah) (Mc)duff(ie), and implement it into my game and into my daily in the way I cover the way I go about playing on the field."
Hopper turned in the first few practices of training camp, being a force in the running game and stopping runners behind the line of scrimmage. His first splash play came Saturday night during the Packers' Family Night practice where he nearly went step for step with speedy receiver Christian Watson for about 30 yards down the field. He forced an incompleted with the help of safety Evan Williams despite an impressive throw from quarterback Jordan Love.
The road to success with the Packers for Hopper is unpredictable. He'll have the opportunity to carve out a role for himself on the defense combining his mix of ability as a pass rusher, run defender and in pass coverage. Schematically, he feels his time at Missouri under former defensive coordinator Blake Baker prepared him well for Green Bay's scheme under defensive coordinatar Jeff Hafley.
"I feel like they did a great job of preparing me for now with the defense being multiple. Being able to play a lot of cover three progressions."
Just like Missouri took on a '1-0' mindset each week to get to 11 wins, including a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State, Hopper takes a '1-0' mindset to each rep of practice.
"Just flushing it, just keeping that next play mentality. Whether it's a good play or a bad play. I'm just focused on the next play."
Hopper has plenty of opportunity to become a consistent contributor for Green Bay in his rookie season. The only person responsible for the opportunities he will or will not receive this season is himself. With all the movement in his young life, the next move for Hopper will be up the depth chart by proving he earns respect and playing time.
