Mizzou Left Off Men's Basketball All-SEC Teams; The Buzz, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Along with the preseason team rankings, the Southeastern Conference released its All-SEC teams for individual players on Monday.
None of Missouri's player made the cut, including guard Tamar Bates, who averaged 13.5 points per game on 50/39/93% shooting splits during the 2023-24 season. It has 11 new players on the roster from its transfer and recruiting classes combined, with only a few returners from last year's team.
The All-Sec teams are as follows:
First team
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
- Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Second team
- Grant Nelson, Alabama
- Jonas Aidoo, Arkansas
- Johnell Davis, Arkansas
- Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
- Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Third team
- Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
- Alex Condon, Florida
- Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky
- Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
- Tramon Mark, Texas
The Tigers may have missed out on the preseason lists, but they several players on the roster that have the potential to play their way into the end of year lists. Bates is likely at the forefront of that list, but transfers Mark Mitchell and Tony Perkins — or even freshman Annor Boateng — are realistic candidates.
Missouri's talent was cut short on the list as well as its team ranking (No. 13), but after a winless season in the SEC, that had to be expected. It has much to prove before gaining the respect of voters again.
Today's Schedule
Did You Notice?
- Missouri's potential kick-off times against No. 7 Alabama have officially been released.
- Missouri's "Light the Dome" event took place on Monday to start the homecoming week festivities, including appearances from football head coach Eli Drinkwitz and women's basketball head coach Robin Pingeton.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
More from Mizzou On SI:
What Can Mizzou Build Off from UMass Win?
Mizzou Men's Basketball Will Face 10 Teams in AP Preseason Poll
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 8
We'll leave you with this...
- Some tips for parking ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn: