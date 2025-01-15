Mizzou Moves up Five Spots in KenPom Rankings; The Buzz, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025
A lot came from the Missouri Tigers' clutch, gritty and ugly win over the No. 5 Florida Gators. They earned national respect, one of the biggest wins in the country and a resume booster for the selection committee to look at two months down the line. Outside of all that, the Tigers also saw a bump in an important metric rating.
The Tigers now sit at No. 33 nationally in Ken Pomeroy's national ranking, based on efficiency on both sides of the ball. The Tigers previously sat at No. 38 before the victory.
Moving up in KenPom rankings doesn't mean all that much to an outside viewer but the NCAA Selection Committee will look at a teams offensive and defensive efficiency, as well as its final ranking when evaluating a team for a potential March Madness appearance. For that reason, Missouri's final KenPom ranking does matter.
They now find themselves above Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and others in the SEC conference where they rank ninth. They also sit at No. 23 in offensive efficiency, which is good for sixth in the conference.
A boosted metric and a road win over a top-five team will, barring any other crazy victories, be at the top of Missouri's resume come March. That win will be crucial for the rest of the season and stacking more on top of it will be even more crucial.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
Nothing today.
Tuesday Mizzou Results
- Men's basketball defeated No. 5 Florida 83-82 on the road. Guard Caleb Grill led the way for the Tigers, finishing with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri guard Michael Porter Jr. finished with only 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting in a 118-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. He also made three of his four triples and added five rebounds to his stat line.
- Missouri Tigers forward Trent Pierce throws down an emphatic dunk in a gritty win over the Florida Gators:
- A behind-the-scenes look at a new-look Missouri baseball squad:
