Mizzou QB Brady Cook's Bowl Performance Ranks Highly; The Buzz, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025
Just over a week ago, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook laced up his cleats one last time as a Tiger to help lead his team to a 27-24 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
It was certainly a game to remember for Cook, and one that he could end on a high note with before officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Against Iowa, the senior put up 287 passing yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-32 completions, while adding 54 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Cook finished the day with an 89.6 grade from Pro Football Focus — the fifth highest it handed out of all bowl game performances from any position. The only quarterbacks to rank higher than him were West Virginia's Garrett Greene and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, recording a 90.8 and 89.9 respectively.
Cook isn't expected to see draft consideration the back part of the draft's three days, but his bowl performance could certainly be a boost to his stock. Some talent decides that bowl games don't provide enough value to showcase their talent, but for him, it was a no-brainer that seems to only be helping his case.
The win in Nashville not only helped Cook himself, but Missouri as a program. It has now reached back-to-back 10+ win seasons for only the third time in its history, a rare feat that is helping it be a mainstay in SEC competition.
A pretty nice way for Cook to ride off in the sunset as a Tigers, wasn't it?
Today's Schedule
Men's basketball vs. LSU, at p.m. in Columbia — Watch, Listen, Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri softball pitcher Cierra Harrison cracked the Softball America Preseason Top 100:
- Former volleyball defensive and recruiting coordinator Arielle Wilson took a head coaching position at Central Michigan:
More from Mizzou On SI:
Where Analysts Project Mizzou's Luther Burden III to be Selected in NFL Draft
Production Over Potential: A Look Into Mizzou Football's Transfer Portal Philosophy
Missouri Women's Basketball Falls in Second SEC Game: The Buzz, Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube