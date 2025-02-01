Mizzou Senior Breaks Program Record in 200-Meter Dash; The Buzz, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025
The Missouri Tigers' track and field teams competed in Day 1 of the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational, competing against Nebraska, Southeastern Missouri State, SIUE. North Dakota State, Indiana, Illinois State, Iowa and Kansas.
The highlight of the first day was senior Alicia Burnett winning the women's 200-meter dash with a 23.35 mark, which also broke Missouri's program record in the event. The previous record was 23.57, set by LaQuisha Jackson in 2016.
The competition, honoring former head coach Dr. Rick McGuire, will continue into Saturday.
The full results for the first day of the meet can be found with the attached thread.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
• Swim and dive at Air Force - Air Force Diving Invitational in Colorado Springs, 11:30 a.m, — Watch
• Track and field Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational in Columbia — Live Stats
• Men's basketball at No. 14 Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. at noon — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Tennis vs. St. Louis in Columbia at 2 p.m. — Live Stats
• Wrestling at No. 22 Oklahoma at 7 p.m — Watch
Friday's Mizzou Results
• Gymnastics lost 197.175 to 198.000 at No. 3 LSU — Recap
Did you notice?
• In the Friday night availability report for Missouri basketball's game against Mississippi State, no unexpected additions were made for either team.
It was announced earlier in the week that Mississippi State point guard Kanye Clary would miss the rest of the season with an injury, while Missouri's Trent Burns has been dealing with a foot injury.
• Former Missouri football player walk-on D'Andre McKenzie filed an objection to the House vs. NCAA settlement. He issued a statement to Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
• Missouri baseball announce its annual Fan Fest event ahead of the men's basketball game against Texas A&M on Jan. 8. Fans will be able to meet players and receive autographs.
