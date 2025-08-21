Mizzou Soccer Earns First Win with Shutout: The Buzz
After kicking off their season with a tie against South Dakota State on Aug. 14, Missouri soccer earned their first win of the 2025 campaign on Wednesday.
The Tigers beat Youngstown State in a 5-0 shutout victory, with four different goal-scorers. Sophomore Landis Canada knocked in the first goal in the 21st minute, then Brianna Buels followed with another just four minutes later. Senior Hailey Chambliss tallied back-to-back goals, with the second earning the first career assist for freshman Ava Lamothe.
Youngstown State was only able to get seven shots off during the game, with just two on goal. Missouri took 20 shots in the game with eight on goal.
Missouri will begin their first road trip of the year to take on No. 23 Saint Louis at Robert R. Hermann Stadium on Sunday at 5 p.m.
- Mizzou baseball announced their fall schedule. They will begin fall practice on Sept. 8 and have a fall scrimmage against Iowa on Oct. 4. The Tigers will end their fall with a inter-squad scrimmage series.
- Seven of the Tigers seniors were named to the Senior Bowl Preseason watch list. Find out what that means for the team here.
- Green Bay Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur had compliments for former Tigers' wide receiver Ty'ron Hopper during fall camp:
"Hop's done a really nice job. He's shown a ton of improvement, really in every facet of his game, on defense, on 'we-fense.' We always knew he was going to be a physical presence. You could see that going back to his college tape. But he's got a better understanding of what is required of him for that position."
- The Tigers had two players featured on On3's All-Transfer Portal Team. Check out who made the list:
“We all cared about them, and graduating was a priority, being a better person was a priority. In my last six or seven years, before every game on a Thursday, I’d talk with them and give them fatherly advice. We’re getting ready to play at Texas A&M, and I’m telling these guys how to go out on a date. But at the end of the day, they had huge respect for that. We did a lot more than win football games.”
