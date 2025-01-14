Mizzou Softball Ranks Inside Top 15 of Preseason Poll; The Buzz, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025
The Missouri Tigers were ranked No. 15 in preseason rankings from Softball America, the ninth-highest rank for any team in the Southeastern Conference.
Additionally, three Missouri players were listed in Softball America's Freshman Watch list: infielder/outfielder Madison Uptegrove, third base player Saniya Hill and center fielder Nevaeh Watkins.
The Tigers will hope to build off a season where they hosted a Super Regional, losing 1-2 in a series against No. 10 Duke. Missouri finished 48-18 in 2024, including a 13-11 record in SEC play.
Missouri softball will kick off the 2025 campaign on Feb. 7, competing in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
• Men's basketball at No. 5 Florida in Gainesville, Fla. at 8 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats, Listen
Did you notice?
• Missouri gymnastics was ranked No. 10 in the second week of the Road to the Nationals rankings, dropping five spots from Week 1.
• Missouri wide receiver commit Donovan Olugbode practiced for the first day of practices ahead of the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu. The game will be played on Friday, January 17 and be broadcast on NFL Network.
• No new additions were made to the availability report for Missouri men's basketball ahead of Wednesday's game at Florida. Trent Burns, a freshman center, remains out with a foot injury. Florida will have the whole roster available.
• Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou was projected to be selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 18th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft in the latest mock draft by Mike Renner of CBS Sports. Wide receiver Luther Burden III was projected to be selected by the Denver Broncos at pick No. 20.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Extends Offers to Top Talents
Defensive Impact of Josh Gray Highlighted in Conference Play
Mizzou's Dennis Gates Issues Public Challenge For Anthony Robinson II