Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Extends Offers to Top Talents
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers were very active on the recruiting trail this week, extending several offers to some of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class and more.
Kicking things off this week was 2026 offensive tackle prospect Ben Congdon from Tuscarawas Valley High School in Zoar, Ohio. 247Sports rates him as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 43 player in the state.
Next was class of 2027 tight end Luke Brewer. He is currently unranked, but already stands at 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. as just a sophomore. He holds offers from many other SEC schools, including the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and more.
Fellow 2027 tight end Cooper Terwilliger from Pierre, South Dakota also received an offer this week from the Tigers. He is currently a 4-Star prospect and is rated as the top player in the state.
2026 tight end Landen Miree also took to social media this week with news of a Missouri offer. The 6-foot-4, 215 lb. target is a 3-Star prospect and is a top-25 player in the state of Ohio. He currently holds over a dozen division one offers.
Turning to the defensive side of the ball, Missouri also offered 2026 cornerback and current Florida commit Jaelan Waters. A lengthy, 6-foot-2 corner, Waters is a 4-Star prospect and is one of the top players in the class at the position.
2027 cornerback Saniiyn Black from Zephyrhills, Florida also received an offer from Missouri this week. He currently holds offers from Florida State, Michigan, LSU and more.
Kevontay Hugan, a 2026 defensive line prospect from Sarasota, Florida picked up an offer from the Tigers this week as well. Though he is unranked currently, he already possesses a great build for an SEC defender at 6-foot-3, 235 lbs.
2027 safety prospect Omarii Sanders was the final defender to receive an offer this week from Drinkwitz and his staff. Standing at 6-foot-4, 195 lbs., Sanders is already rated as a 4-Star prospect as just a sophomore and is will likely be one of the top prospects in the class.
Back to the offensive side of the ball, Missouri also offered wide receivers Vance Spafford from Mission Viejo, California and Monshun Sales from Indianapolis, Indiana.
Spafford, a 5-foot-11, 175 lb. target is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and has been since November of 2024.
Sales is a much larger wideout, standing at 6-foot-5, 195 lbs. He is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 1 player in Indiana. He holds offers from over ten power four programs, but is uncommitted as of now.
As for bringing talent to Columbia, Missouri scheduled a visit for the month of January with 5-Star offensive line prospect Maxwell Hiller from Coatesville, Pennsylvania. He is the top ranked player in the state and is the No. 3 ranked offensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting class. He is expected to be in town on January 18th.
The Tigers began extending invites this week for the annual Missouri Football Junior Day as well.
2026 defensive lineman Elijah Berman was the first to make his announcement on social media, sharing his invite on X.com.
Next was cornerback Raderrion Daniels, who currently holds offers from several other SEC programs, including Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and more.
Finally, 3-Star wideout Kenyon Alston received his invitation as well. The 6-foot-2, 172 lb. wideout is a bigger bodied target with the ability to stretch the field and be physical at the catch point.
As for Missouri's most recent signees in the 2025 class, many of the Tigers' top incoming talents were on display this week in the Navy All-American Game. Jack Lange, Keiton Jones and Henry Fenuku all suited up for the west team.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
