Mizzou Volleyball Announces 2025 SEC Schedule; The Buzz, Friday, April 11, 2025
Missouri volleyball released its 2025 Southeastern Conference schedule. The Tigers are slated to play 15 conference games prior to the SEC Tournament in November.
Seven of those 15 games will be at home, with Missouri facing Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky. The remaining eight conference games against Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Alabama will be on the road.
After the conclusion of the 15 games, the SEC Tournament will be played for the first time since 2005, and Missouri may have a chance to make its mark there.
Talented athletes like All-American libero Maya Sands and All-SEC setter Marina Crownover are returning to the Tigers. Fellow starters Janet deMarrais and Regan Haith are also coming back.
Aside from returners, Missouri picked up some skill in the transfer portal. One strong addition is All-American outside hitter Caylen Alexander from Hawai'i.
Missouri is coming off an 11-5 record in the SEC last season, and the team will look to take advantage of the SEC games in 2025 and have another successful season.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Tennis vs. No. 9 Tennessee at 1 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. Florida at 5:30 p.m. in Gainesville, Fla. — Listen
- Softball vs. No. 15/16 Mississippi State at 6 p.m. in Starkville, Miss. — Watch, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Baseball fell to Florida 11-2. Junior Peyton Basler hit a one-run double in the loss.
Did you notice?
• Missouri men's basketball Assistant Director of Basketball Operations Nick Korta accepted a job as an assistant coach at Virginia Military Institute.
• Missouri men's basketball is reportedly showing interest in Syracuse center Eddie Lampkin Jr. Although, on paper, Lampkin would not have any eligibility remaining with current rules.
