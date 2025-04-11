Mizzou Volleyball Announces 2025 SEC Schedule; The Buzz, Friday, April 11, 2025

Syracuse transfer Eddie Lampkin has heard from the following schools @247SportsPortal is told.



- Indiana

- Missouri

- Oklahoma State

- Virginia

- Auburn

- USC

- Baylor

- UNLV

- Texas A&M

- Mississippi State

- New Orleans

- Arkansas



Averaged 11.5 points and 9.6 rebounds.… pic.twitter.com/uAAOmR1SLu