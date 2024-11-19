Mizzou Volleyball Stays in Top 25; The Buzz, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024
Despite dropping a five-set thriller to the Florida Gators 3-2, Missouri volleyball still remains in the AVCA Top 25 for the second week in a row.
The Tigers didn't move up nor down, staying put at the No. 25 spot. Florida jumped up one spot after the win, now ranking at No. 20 instead of No. 21. As important as the game was for both teams, the outcome didn't have much of an impact on either's rank.
Missouri's nine-game winning streak may have been snapped, but its record of 18-6 (9-3 in conference play) keeps it as the No. 4 team in the SEC. If it can win out the rest of the season, both its conference standing and NCAA rank could jump up higher.
To round out the rest of the 2024 regular season slate, the Tigers will go up against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, No. 13 Kentucky and Auburn before tournament play begins. They will be favorites in 3-of-4 matchups, as the Wildcats are the only team to currently be ranked.
After the loss to Florida, coach Dawn Sullivan remained confident that Missouri could finish the season on a strong note.
"I thought our team just really battled," Sullivan said. "We came out really strong, up and down just a little bit. ... Now we just had to learn how to continue to do it longer."
The final stretch starts against the Rebels (16-9, 6-7 SEC) Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Oxford, Miss.
Today's Schedule
- No games scheduled today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football's regular season finale against the Arkansas Razorbacks has an official start time for Saturday, Nov. 30:
- Missouri baseball officially announced the signing of outfielder Leo Humbert. The senior hails from Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Mo.
- Junior cross country athlete Drew Rogers was named to the 2024 All-Midwest Regional Team. Rogers finished 5th place in the Alabama Crimson Classic (8k) on Oct. 18, with a time of 23:26.6.
More from Mizzou On SI:
What Does Mizzou Still Have to Play for? Brady Cook Knows
How to Watch: Missouri Men's Basketball vs. Pacific
Mizzou Included in Top Eight For 2026 4-Star DL
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube