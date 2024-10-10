Mizzou Volleyball Sweeps Southeast Missouri State; The Buzz, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024
In their return to the Hearnes Center following nearly a month on the road, Missouri Tigers volleyball came away with a sweep to start their home-stand.
The Tigers dominated in the first and third set, outscoring their opponents by 24 points in those sets. The closest set was 25-20. The large margin in the third set came with the help of an 11-1 run against the Southeastern Missouri (SEMO) Redhawks.
The Redhawks had a run of their own in the second set, but it was not nearly as long-lasting as the Tigers. They were able to bring themselves within just 5 points at the end of the set.
Senior Jordan Iliff once again led the team in kills, attacks, blocks and points. Graduate Mychael Vernon stayed on her heals during all the matches, coming second in kills, attacks and points for the team.
Missouri kicks off SEC play at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against Alabama. The first set will begin at 7 p.m.
Today's Schedule
- Tennis at the ITA Regional Championship in Memphis, Tenn.
- Baseball in the Fall World Series at 3:15 p.m., Columbia, Mo.
- Softball vs Kaskaskia College at 5 p.m., Columbia, Mo.
- Soccer vs Ole Miss at 7 p.m., Columbia, Mo, Live Video, Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- The gymnastics is inviting members of the community to observe an open practice on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 to noon.
- Men's basketball held their media day at Mizzou Arena. Hear what head coach Dennis Gates had to say to the fans about the upcoming season.
We'll Leave You With This:
