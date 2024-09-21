Mizzou Volleyball Wins Braggin' Rights Over Illinois: The Buzz, Saturday, September 21, 2024
Missouri volleyball is continuing the momentum it built in 2023, off to a 8-3 start to the season. Friday night, the Tigers came away with a close victory over Illinois in the Lippy Invitation in Nashville, Tennessee.
It took five sets, with Missouri winning sets 1 and 3, with an ace on the match point from senior Jordan Iliff securing the win. Iliff also recorded a career-high of 24 kills in the win.
Redshirt sophomore Marina Crownover made her mark with 59 assists and 15 digs, both career-highs for the Texas transfer.
This was the first five-set game Missouri has played in all year, making it a hard-earned win.
Missouri will look to build off the momentum from the win over Illinois as they now enter SEC play, beginning with road trips to LSU, Texas A&M and Kentucky.
Saturday's Schedule
• Football vs. Vanderbilt, 3:15 - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Thursday's Results
• Volleyball won 3-2 over Illinois
Did You Notice?
• Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz made a visit to Nixa, Missouri Friday night to watch five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell play. Cantwell is the highest rated prospect in the state of Missouri in the Class of 2026 and will be in attendance for the Tigers' game Saturday against Vanderbilt.
• Mizzou football posted the schedule of events for its game against Vanderbily Saturday.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
Sept. 21, 2013: Missouri defeated Indiana 42-28 in Week 3 of its 12-2 season. On the road, two Missouri players, receiver Dorial Green-Beckham and tight end Marcus Lucas eclipsed 100 receiving yards. Running back Russell Hansbrough rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
