Mizzou Women's Basketball Reaches 100 Points Against Saint Louis; The Buzz, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
The Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball team has not got off to the start they may have wanted, but their game against Saint Louis certainly did.
In Missouri's 112-59 win over the Billikens, sophomore Abbey Schreake took the lead scoring five threes and making 19 points. Laniah Randle, Angelique Ngalakulondi, Grace Slaughter and Ashton Judd all added on with scores in the double digits.
This is the Tigers highest scoring game since they scored 120 in 2013 against Bradley. All 13 players that saw time on the court scored.
Missouri will take the court again at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to host Little Rock at Mizzou Arena.
Today's Schedule
- Swimming and diving at the Georgia Invitational in Athens, Ga, Watch
- Wrestling at No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, Mo, Watch
Did you notice?
- Mizzou football earned a commitment from Henry Crosby, a longsnapper out of Tennessee. Crosby was ranked as a 5-star recruit. Find out more here.
- Wrestling's Colton Hawks was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week. This comes after an upset at Virginia Tech in which Hawks secured an 8-2 win by decision over No. 5 and All-American TJ Stewart Jr.
- Gymnastics announced that five of their meets will be broadcasted on ESPN in 2025. Two of these will take place at home at the Hearnes Center and three will be on the road. Their broadcasted home meets will be against Kentucky and Auburn, while their road meets will be Oklahoma, LSU and Florida.
