Mizzou Softball Routs Missouri State in Springfield

The midweek dominations continued for Missouri softball on Tuesday, as the Tigers defeated Missouri State 8-0 in five innings.

Leading 8-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, MU was on the verge of its seventh run-rule win of the season. But the Bears fought back, scoring five runs over the next three innings to stave off a blowout.

That stretch featured Missouri relief pitcher Rylee Michalak, who made her first appearance since March 22, giving up four hits and four earned runs in just one total inning of work. She was pulled for Courtney Donahue after allowing a leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth.

Luckily for the Tigers, Michalak was only one of two Tigers who really struggled on Tuesday (the other was designated hitter Sidney Forrester, who went 0-of-4).

Seemingly everyone else contributed positively on the stat sheet. Freshman sensation Abby Carr was electric as a pitcher and a hitter, allowing just one earned run in four innings of work while also going 3-of-4 at the plate with a two-run home run in the top of the third. Carr now has the outright team lead in home runs with 10 on the season.

Carr's blast was part of a four-run inning that also featured a two-run shot from second baseman Madison Uptegrove.

Missouri also scored four runs in the top of the second courtesy of a two-RBI single from center fielder Kayley Lenger and a two-RBI triple from catcher Stefania Abruscato. The junior has logged an RBI in four of her last five games and has recorded a hit in 18 of her last 22 games.

The Bears threatened to complete a massive comeback in the bottom of the seventh, as they had two runners in scoring position with just one out. But Donahue hunkered down, tallying a strikeout and inducing a popout to avoid a total catastrophe.

Along with Carr, three other Tigers had multiple hits (Uptegrove, Lenger and left fielder Claire Cahalan, who went 2-of-4. It was her first multi-hit game since April 2025).

Missouri is now 20-18 on the season and has won five straight games. The Tigers will host No. 22/20 LSU this weekend, with the first game set to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday. LSU is 23-12 overall, 4-8 in SEC play and dropped two of three games to No. 5 Oklahoma in its last series.

MU and LSU last played in 2023. Missouri took two of three games in that series.

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