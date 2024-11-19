Mizzou Softball Releases Full 2025 Schedule Ahead of February Season Opener
Mizzou softball has released its full 2025 schedule, and it is defined by its tough early-season tournaments and rigorous non-conference slate.
The Tigers will begin their season in Clearwater, Fla. at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic; they’ll take on Marshall (noon, Feb. 7), Northwestern (3 p.m., Feb. 7), Penn State (11 a.m., Feb. 8), Notre Dame (5 p.m., Feb. 8), Duke (9 a.m., Feb. 9) and UCF in Orlando (5 p.m., Feb. 11). Mizzou will remain in the Sunshine State for the Clearwater Classic; its opponents are Florida State (9 a.m., Feb. 13), Clemson (noon, Feb. 13), Ohio State (5:30 p.m., Feb. 14), Liberty (9:30 a.m., Feb. 15) and San Diego State (12:30 p.m., Feb. 15).
Following the two tournaments in Florida will be the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. There, the Tigers will play Rutgers (2:30 p.m., Feb. 20), UCLA (7 p.m., Feb. 20), Baylor (noon, Feb. 21), Minnesota (2:30 p.m., Feb. 21) and Oregon (11:30 a.m., Feb. 22). Then will come MU’s first trip back to the Midwest, as the Tigers will participate in the Shocker Invite at Wichita State. Mizzou will battle Oklahoma State (3 p.m., Feb. 28), Wichita State (5:30 p.m., Feb. 28), South Dakota State (10 a.m., Mar. 1) and Nebraska (3 p.m., Mar. 1, noon, Mar. 2). Mizzou will then head back to Columbia for its home opener against Kansas City at 5 p.m on Mar. 5.
After their first home SEC series against Kentucky from Mar. 7-9, the Tigers will host the Mizzou Invitational from Mar. 13-15. They’ll play the Jackrabbits again (2:30 p.m., Mar. 13), Princeton (5 p.m., Mar. 13), Michigan (5:30 p.m., Mar. 14) and Quinnipiac (Mar. 15, 4 p.m.). They’ll then host a doubleheader against Illinois on Mar. 18 (time TBA). Sandwiched in-between a home series against Oklahoma from Mar. 21-23 and a road trip to Ole Miss from Mar. 28-30 is a rivalry game with Kansas in Columbia (TBA, Mar. 26).
Mizzou will then make its last midweek road trip for a date with Missouri State in Springfield (TBA, Apr. 2). Between a home series against Texas (Apr. 4-6) and a trek to Mississippi State (Apr. 11-13) is a home contest against Southern Illinois (6 p.m., Apr. 9). Following a midweek clash with SIUE (6 p.m., Apr. 15) is a home series against Texas A&M (Apr. 17-19), a road trip to Alabama (Apr. 25-27) and a home series against Georgia (May 1-3) to close out the regular season.
This announcement comes a little over two months after the Tigers announced their SEC schedule. Next season, they will look to replicate last season’s success, where they captured the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
