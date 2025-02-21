Mizzou Basketball's Laniah Randle Scores 21 in Loss; The Buzz, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Missouri women's basketball faced Kentucky at home, looking for its third Southeastern Conference win. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they did not find it, losing 73-65.
With 1:41 left in the game, senior Laniah Randle scored a second-chance layup, tipping the ball into the hoop to put the Tigers within two points of the Wildcats (67-65). Kentucky responded by going on a 6-0 scoring run during the last 1:21 of play, leading to Missouri's loss.
Though the Tigers lost by nearly 10 points, the game wasn't nearly as lopsided as the score may suggest. The game was tied at 42 points with 5:21 left in the third quarter. Kentucky proceeded to score nine unanswered points to put some separation between the two teams.
Prior to the third quarter, the game was even more competitive. The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with the two teams alternating buckets throughout.
With 1:12 left in the second period, Randle made a layup as she was fouled, resulting in a three-point play that put the Tigers up 34-31 at the break.
Randle had an impressive outing, scoring 21 points in the Tigers' loss. She also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
The senior's efforts kept the Tigers in the game, especially in the first quarter. Randle had eight points, contributing to Missouri's ability to hang with the Wildcats from the jump.
In the first quarter, there were 12 lead changes and five instances when the score was tied. A late layup by Randle allowed the Tigers to match the Wildcats in points with 18 as the quarter closed.
The Tigers will play again at 2 p.m. Sunday in Oxford, Mississippi.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Swim and dive SEC Championship in Athens, Ga.
- Softball vs. Baylor at noon in Cathedral City, Calif. — Watch
- Softball vs. Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. in Cathedral City, Calif. — Watch
- Baseball vs. Florida A&M at 7 p.m. in Vero Beach, Fla. — Listen
- Gymnastics vs. No.12 Georgia at 7 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch
Mizzou Results
- Softball overcame Rutgers 1-0. The lone run of the game came when freshman Saniya Hill doubled to left field, allowing fellow freshman Madison Uptegrove to score.
- Softball lost 4-1 to UCLA. UCLA hit two home runs, contributing to the Tigers' defeat.
- Baseball fell to UCF 7-1. Sophomore Kaden Peer hit a home run in the loss.
- Women's basketball fell 73-65 to Kentucky. Randle led the Tigers in points with 21.
- Swim and dive is in the midst of competing in the SEC Championship. Highlights from Thursday's competition included junior Collier Dyer earning 12th place in the 3-meter dive.
Did you notice?
- Missouri sophomore Anthony Robinson II was recognized for his improvement with long-range shots. He currently holds the largest percent increase in made three-pointers among players who have attempted at least 35 shots.
- ESPN basketball analyst Jimmy Dykes praised the Tigers after last night's win against No. 4 Alabama.
- Hill logged her first career RBI and double in the first game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Tigers went on to defeat Rutgers 1-0.
