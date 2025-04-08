Mizzou Wrestler Enters Transfer Portal; The Buzz, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

NEWS: Cal transfer Marta Suárez will make her decision between these four programs for her landing spot, she told @On3sports.



• TCU

• Ohio State

• Notre Dame

• North Carolina



The 6-3 senior averaged 12.9 ppg and 7.2 rpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/StsxDxjlYl pic.twitter.com/MPFG2VTWqd