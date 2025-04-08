Mizzou Wrestler Enters Transfer Portal; The Buzz, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Missouri wrestling four-time All-American Rocky Elam will use his final season of elibility with a different program in his senior campaign.
On Monday, On3 reported that Elam plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after five years with the Tigers. Four of those were spent on the mat, but last season, Elam did not wrestle a single match. Due to multiple injuries, he instead utilized a medical redshirt.
Losing Elam would be a tough loss for Missouri. With a 70-17 record — and 2023 Big 12 Championship — he's staked his claim as one of the most prolific wrestlers to grace the program in recent years.
In his last true season with the Tigers, Elam finished sixth in the NCAA Tournament, won the Cougar Clash Championship and earned Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honors. His best NCAA Tournament finish was third place in 2023.
There was some discussion that Elam could return to Missouri next year, but the news confirmed that it is unlikely to happen. His name will certainly be a hot commodity in the portal for other programs to add at the 197lb frame.
Today's Schedule
- Men's golf vs. Tiger Intercollegiate at 8 a.m. in Columbia, Mo — Stats
- Women's golf vs. Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga.
- Baseball at SIUE at 6 p.m. in Edwardsville, Ill. — Listen, Stats
Did you notice?
- Mizzou was one of four teams to beat the National Champion Florida Gators, alongside the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats.
- Missouri women's basketball strikes out on a target for the center position. Suarez played for Kellie Harper at Tennessee.
- El Paso, Texas native and running back Ryan Estrada is set to make a visit in Columbia:
- The schedule for Missouri gymnastics in for the NCAA Championship Semifinal dropped:
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube