Mizzou Wrestler Keegan O'Toole Ranks First in NCAA Coaches' Poll; The Buzz, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025
Missouri wrestling is over halfway done with its season and the work that the No. 23 Tigers have been putting in is revealing itself.
The first NCAA Coaches' Poll of the season was released, and Missouri showed up in multiple spots.
Most notably, Keegan O'Toole came in at No. 1 in his 174-pound weight class. O'Toole has seen success as a Tiger, with the senior winning two National Championships in his time here. His talents as an athlete are recognized in the NCAA poll, and he is the only wrestler from Missouri to be featured in the top five of their weight class.
The next highest-ranked Tiger is Colton Hawks, who came in at No. 8 in the 184-pound group. The Tigers have struggled with injuries this season, and Hawks was recently injured himself on Jan 12. Despite the injury, he cracked the top ten of his class.
Josh Edmond was just outside of the top ten, coming in at No. 13 among the 141-pound wrestlers. Likewise, Cam Steed was recognized as No. 15 in the 165-pound class.
James Conway, Jarrett Stoner and Gage Walker landed at Nos. 28, 29 and 31 in their classes, respectively.
The Tigers will showcase some of these talented wrestlers when they compete on Sunday in Mizzou Arena. The match between Missouri and No. 20 West Virginia will begin at noon, and Missouri will need its top athletes to help pull off the upset.
Friday’s Schedule
- There is nothing scheduled for today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook officially accepted an invite to the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl. Cook will join teammates Theo Wease Jr. and Johnny Walker Jr. in the postseason all-star game. The game will take place next Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Jhenna Gabriel was promoted to Missouri's assistant volleyball coach. She has served as the Tigers' technical coordinator since 2023.
- Missouri men's basketball announced it sold out its upcoming game against Ole Miss. The Tigers just dropped an SEC game against Texas, so they will look for redemption in a packed arena.
- Missouri track and field announced its plans to honor former head coach Bob Teel at the team's meet tomorrow. Teel was a decorated coach for the Tigers, overseeing more than 40 all-Americans and multiple Olympians.
More from Mizzou On SI:
All Things Mizzou Podcast: Newson Returning for 2025, Basketball Enters Tough StretchHow to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Ole Miss
What Went Wrong for Mizzou in its Road Loss Against Texas
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube