Podcast: Basketball Falls to Texas A&M, Could Kirby Moore Leave to NFL?
Missouri Tigers men's basketball dropped six spots in the AP Poll after losing to No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas A&M in the same week. But with those losses being separated by a combined total of seven points, there's still plenty of reason to have optimism for Missouri in the postseason.
To discuss that optimism, Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on each of the past two games in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
Then, the two turn the page to Missouri football, to discuss the potential departure of offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. His brother, Kellen Moore, is reportedly set to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints and could look to add Kirby to his staff.
Finally, gymnastics reporters Lilly Marshall joins the show to discuss how the No. 9-ranked Tigers gymnastics squad has performed so far this season. Missouri hosts the Zou to the Lou meet in St. Charles, Missouri Friday, competing against No. 14 Alabama, No. 27 Iowa and No. 29 Illinois.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
